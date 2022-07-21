ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

David “Cory” Chapman

WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid “Cory” Chapman, 29, of Weston, departed this Earth too...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Betty Sue Workman Bernard

WESTON- Betty Sue Workman Bernard, 76, of Weston passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Weston on May 24, 1946, daughter of the late Roy and Mildred (Blake) Ramsburg. Betty was united in marriage on May 14, 2003 to Dennis E. Bernard, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Betty Ellen Lipps

JANE LEW- Betty Ellen Lipps, 77, of Weston, WV, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Betty was born in Weston on October 2, 1944, a daughter of the late Silas L. Burkhammer and India Gay Hefner. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Justin Blauberg; and eleven siblings.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

HAMBY — A daughter, Holland Sinclaire Hamby, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, was born July 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Lauren Hamby (Allen) and Brian Hamby of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are Mark Allen, Monongah, and Rhonda Allen, Buckhannon. Paternal grandparents are Dana Hamby, Philippi, and Roy Hamby, Louisville, Kentucky.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Clifford Guy Spring, 48, Clarksburg, and Traci Lynn Tharp, 47, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Weston, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Iaquintas celebrate 50th anniversary

Clarksburg’s Larry and Arlene (Rokisky) Iaquinta recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. The Iaquintas were married July 22, 1972, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Clarksburg, with Father Eddington officiating.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Ham radio enthusiasts connect in West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen-year-old Michael Brickey has vivid memories of descending the stairs to watch his grandfather work his ham radio equipment. “I remember, I was 6 or 7, and I walked downstairs. That’s probably one of the first memories I have of that house, is him doing radio. That kind of shows how much he does it,” Michael said.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Chapman
WVNews

Palatine Park 7-23-22

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Palatine Park on Saturday hosted “A Taste of Italy,” an evening …
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Michael Harper and Paula Hibbs to Zackory L. Burkhammer, parcel in Elk District, $160,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ebanks eager to play in front of West Virginia faithful again

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Will Devin Ebanks be the missing piece that guides Best Virginia to a title at The Basketball Tournament?. The former WVU star and Los Angeles Laker, who is currently playing professionally in Bahrain, has joined the third edition of this team ahead of Sunday’s round of 64 game against Virginia Dream, which will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews

Narduzzi, Pitt hope to 'cuff' WVU in Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Can’t think of anything that more typifies the difference between West Virginia and Pittsburgh as the renewal of the Backyard Brawl rivalry between the two schools draws nearer and nearer than the fact that the Panthers’ coach, Pat Narduzzi, showed up at the Atlantic Coast Conference football media days wearing a white dress shirt with the cuffs emblazoned with his name embroidered on the cuffs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

NASA funds photon study for West Virginia University scientists

MORGANTOWN — Physicists at West Virginia University have received a $750,000 grant from NASA to help the federal agency develop a way to detect slight temperature fluctuations and research the formation of stars, a project that will not only help NASA, but eventually benefit high school teachers and students around the state.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU football season ticket sales on pace with 2021

West Virginia’s football season ticket sales are on “a similar pace with that of 2021,” according to WVU Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs Matt Wells, but while the traditional combination of full season ticket and mini-packages might have something of a flat growth curve, Wells notes that different tactics can be used to help get more Mountaineer fans into the seats at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy