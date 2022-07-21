David “Cory” Chapman

WESTON- Betty Sue Workman Bernard, 76, of Weston passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Weston on May 24, 1946, daughter of the late Roy and Mildred (Blake) Ramsburg. Betty was united in marriage on May 14, 2003 to Dennis E. Bernard, who survives.
JANE LEW- Betty Ellen Lipps, 77, of Weston, WV, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Betty was born in Weston on October 2, 1944, a daughter of the late Silas L. Burkhammer and India Gay Hefner. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Justin Blauberg; and eleven siblings.
HAMBY — A daughter, Holland Sinclaire Hamby, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, was born July 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Lauren Hamby (Allen) and Brian Hamby of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are Mark Allen, Monongah, and Rhonda Allen, Buckhannon. Paternal grandparents are Dana Hamby, Philippi, and Roy Hamby, Louisville, Kentucky.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Clifford Guy Spring, 48, Clarksburg, and Traci Lynn Tharp, 47, Clarksburg.
Clarksburg’s Larry and Arlene (Rokisky) Iaquinta recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. The Iaquintas were married July 22, 1972, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Clarksburg, with Father Eddington officiating.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen-year-old Michael Brickey has vivid memories of descending the stairs to watch his grandfather work his ham radio equipment. “I remember, I was 6 or 7, and I walked downstairs. That’s probably one of the first memories I have of that house, is him doing radio. That kind of shows how much he does it,” Michael said.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Registration is now open for the 2022 Truist/Exponent Telegram Sports Awards program. The annual event will be held at Robert C. Byrd High School on Thursday, July 28, with registration at 5:30 p.m. and the awards program at 6 p.m.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds of kids and their families came out to the Clarksburg Amphitheater for some family-friendly fun Saturday evening — a Mini Pop Kids concert. But the concert was delayed because of rain and then postponed because of a power outage.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Will Devin Ebanks be the missing piece that guides Best Virginia to a title at The Basketball Tournament?. The former WVU star and Los Angeles Laker, who is currently playing professionally in Bahrain, has joined the third edition of this team ahead of Sunday’s round of 64 game against Virginia Dream, which will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old Logan County man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a police pursuit through Harrison and Lewis counties, according to Bridgeport Chief Mark Rogers. Bridgeport Police were investigating the theft of a vehicle moments earlier from the White Oaks area when they...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Palatine Park on Saturday hosted “A Taste of Italy,” an evening of Italian-inspired food and free live music. The event kicked off with a presentation of The Best of “The Italian Hour” Radio Show. Hosted by Nick Fantasia, the presentation included audio clips from the show.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Can’t think of anything that more typifies the difference between West Virginia and Pittsburgh as the renewal of the Backyard Brawl rivalry between the two schools draws nearer and nearer than the fact that the Panthers’ coach, Pat Narduzzi, showed up at the Atlantic Coast Conference football media days wearing a white dress shirt with the cuffs emblazoned with his name embroidered on the cuffs.
MORGANTOWN — Physicists at West Virginia University have received a $750,000 grant from NASA to help the federal agency develop a way to detect slight temperature fluctuations and research the formation of stars, a project that will not only help NASA, but eventually benefit high school teachers and students around the state.
West Virginia’s football season ticket sales are on “a similar pace with that of 2021,” according to WVU Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs Matt Wells, but while the traditional combination of full season ticket and mini-packages might have something of a flat growth curve, Wells notes that different tactics can be used to help get more Mountaineer fans into the seats at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2022.
