Illinois bakery faces protests, threats over kid-friendly drag show

Yup, at the age of 14 a young high school girl has just landed on a list of very few who have aced her SAT. I am not even going to share what I got on my ACT, but one 14-year-old high schooler couldn't believe her eyes when she opened her results to her SAT score. When Grace Murray received the email she was excited to see what she got but never imagined getting a perfect score. 1600 in big bold letters was on her computer screen and she just couldn't believe it. Grace talked with WGN News and gave some advice for those looking to increase their score and what options are available.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO