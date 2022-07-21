ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House announced the president's coronavirus diagnosis Thursday, saying he tested positive this morning and is experiencing "very mild symptoms." He has started taking Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment that was approved by the FDA last year.

Prior to his positive test result, Biden, who is fully vaccinated and received two booster doses, was last tested for COVID on Tuesday, according to the White House. He was in contact with White House staff over the phone Thursday and "will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," according to a press release.

Biden will "continue to carry out all of his duties fully" while isolating at the White House until he gets a negative test result, officials also said. A daily update on Biden's COVID status will be provided.

This is the first time Biden, who at 79 is the oldest president in U.S. history, has tested positive for COVID-19, though numerous members of his staff have previously had the coronavirus, including former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested positive for COVID-19 in April, but she wasn't considered a close contact to Biden because she had just returned from a trip to California.

Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

What to know about COVID's seriously contagious BA.5 subvariant

Despite our most ardent wishes, the COVID-19 pandemic is "nowhere near over," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday. The current flavor of coronavirus spreading through the U.S. and much of the rest of the world is the Omicron strain's BA.5 subvariant, probably the most contagious version of the virus yet. Here's everything you need to know:
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
California State
The Week

Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell blame each other for Biden dropping nomination of anti-abortion judge

When the Biden administration dropped the proposed nomination of a conservative anti-abortion lawyer for a lifetime federal judgeship in Kentucky on Friday, a White House spokesman cited opposition from home-state Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) agreed, saying President Biden had agreed to nominate lawyer Chad Meredith as a "personal friendship gesture" to him, until Paul sabotaged the nomination.
KENTUCKY STATE
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Anthony Fauci's wife unmasks his mandate predictions at mostly unmasked lunch

Of the hundred women invited to Georgetown's Cafe Milano for the inaugural "D.C. Power Index Lunch," Christine Grady was one of the few donning a black N95-style mask. But the chief of the National Institutes of Health's bioethics department did briefly unmask to take photos and accept an award from Microsoft's Teresa Carlson, Paramount Global's DeDe Lea, and magazine editor Joanna Coles, founder of the New York Power 100 lunch.
GEORGETOWN, DC
The Week

Ghana confirms cases of rare Marburg virus

In Ghana, two people died after testing positive for the rare and highly contagious Marburg virus, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. Health officials in the West African country said the people both lived in the southern Ashanti region and were not related. Dozens of people who came in contact with them are being monitored, and the WHO has sent specialists and resources to Ghana to help with this outbreak — the country's first.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Are COVID symptoms changing? And other questions answered about new variants

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County is back in the medium community transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control's transmission map. The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022. The biggest challenge as the pandemic continues is tracking data.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
#Positive Test#White House Staff#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
The Independent

Cheney and Kinzinger say Secret Service is not cooperating with Jan 6 committee

The January 6 committee is turning up the heat on the Secret Service after a spokesman for the agency claimed that agents were willing to testify under oath and refute parts of the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.Ms Hutchinson testified weeks ago to the select committee in Washington DC and said under oath that she was told by an agent that Donald Trump had grown furious with agents in his vehicle after the 6 January 2021 rally at the Ellipse, where he vowed to join his supporters and march on...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

The great COVID disconnect

The damn thing finally got me. After two and a half years of dodging the coronavirus, my wife and I gambled on an overseas trip and came back with COVID. We were probably infected at one of the airports, where we were trapped for hours in closely packed throngs of mostly unmasked people, who were sneezing, coughing, and braying with no concern about spreading infection. As we wave the white flag of de facto surrender, the BA.5 variant is surging, with known new infections up 20 percent in two weeks, 40,000 hospitalized, and deaths creeping back up to 3,000 a week. When immersed in aerosolized clouds of this hyper-infectious variant for prolonged periods, even masked people are at high risk. Despite my two boosters and excellent overall health, COVID made me sicker than I'd been for decades, with a fever, massive congestion, crushing fatigue, and a body that ached like I'd been beaten with a baseball bat. I'm still hacking after two weeks. It's no cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Bipartisan group of senators unveils 2 bills designed to smooth presidential transitions

A bipartisan group of senators unveiled an agreement on Wednesday for a pair of bills that would ease contested transitions of power and make it more difficult to overturn the results of an election. According to CNN, "one bill is focused on modernizing and overhauling" the Electoral Count Act of 1887, while the other stipulates that if "neither candidate concedes within five days of Election Day, both candidates would be able to receive access to federal transition resources" until the dispute is resolved. After he lost in 2020, former President Donald Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to exploit ambiguities in the ECA to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Brazil's big lie?

On Oct. 2, Brazil will hold its national elections for the presidency and the National Congress. Controversial incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a second term, but opinion polling shows him losing decisively to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. On Monday, Bolsonaro gathered foreign...
POLITICS
The Week

Ukrainian first lady requests additional military aid in speech to U.S. lawmakers

Ukrainian first lady Olea Zelenska spoke in person to members of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. Addressing lawmakers in Ukrainian at the Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium, Zelenska expressed her gratitude for American support "in this fight for our shared values" and requested additional military aid. She also showed pictures of children who had been killed in Russian missile attacks and described the ongoing invasion as "Russia's Hunger Games, hunting for peaceful people in peaceful cities of Ukraine." Zelenska, born Olena Kiyashko in 1978, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met as children but did not become close until university. They married in 2003 after dating...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

