Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House announced the president's coronavirus diagnosis Thursday, saying he tested positive this morning and is experiencing "very mild symptoms." He has started taking Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment that was approved by the FDA last year.

Prior to his positive test result, Biden, who is fully vaccinated and received two booster doses, was last tested for COVID on Tuesday, according to the White House. He was in contact with White House staff over the phone Thursday and "will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," according to a press release.

Biden will "continue to carry out all of his duties fully" while isolating at the White House until he gets a negative test result, officials also said. A daily update on Biden's COVID status will be provided.

This is the first time Biden, who at 79 is the oldest president in U.S. history, has tested positive for COVID-19, though numerous members of his staff have previously had the coronavirus, including former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested positive for COVID-19 in April, but she wasn't considered a close contact to Biden because she had just returned from a trip to California.