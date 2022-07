ELK GROVE, Calif. — Despite news of a second location heading to Elk Grove, the lines for In-N-Out Burger along Bond Road still won't be changing for a while. The burger chain has been eyeing Elk Grove for a second location since at least late 2020. It's first location along Bond Road was opened nearly 24 years ago. The popular location is known to be busy and is also flanked by a Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO