Snoop Dogg Accuser Revives Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A woman accusing Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has revived her lawsuit against the rapper three months after the case was initially dismissed.

The woman, who goes by Jane Doe in the lawsuit, first sued Snoop in February, just days before his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, with allegations the rap icon forced her into a sex act in a recording studio bathroom in 2013.

The lawsuit, which Snoop’s lawyers called “meritless” and a “shakedown scheme,” was voluntarily dismissed “without prejudice” in April by the plaintiff, which allowed for her lawyers to refile the lawsuit at a later date.

On Wednesday, Doe’s legal team resubmitted the lawsuit at a California district court, with the revived lawsuit containing the sexual assault and sexual battery accusations against the rapper and his associate Bishop Don Magic Juan, as well as defamation claims that state Snoop Dogg used social media to make thinly veiled threats against Doe.

According to the refiled suit — obtained by Rolling Stone — after a private mediation between Doe and Snoop Dogg’s legal teams, the rapper turned to Instagram to “threaten, intimidate, and coerce Plaintiff into not exercising her constitutional rights to engage in a mediation.” The lawsuit cited a since-deleted IG post, shared the same day as the mediation session, where Snoop Dogg wrote, “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up.”

“Defendant Snoop Dogg’s pattern and practice of threats, retaliation, harassment, and intimidation unsurprisingly did not stop there,” the lawsuit continued.

The revived lawsuit also claimed that, despite being filed by a Jane Doe plaintiff, a spokesperson for the rapper revealed Doe’s identity in a statement following the initial filing. Doe’s legal team alleged that Snoop Dogg gave permission to his spokesperson to release her name publicly.

“By releasing Plaintiff’s name, Defendant Snoop Dogg yet again demonstrated his pattern and practice of scaring, intimidating, retaliating against, and harassing victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery, by effectively calling on his millions of followers to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against Plaintiff,” the lawsuit stated.

“The complaint refiled today against Snoop Dogg by ‘Jane Doe’ and her attorney is meritless,” a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It follows Jane Doe’s attorney’s voluntarily dismissing just a few months ago her previous complaint on the alleged matter. He also dismissed an earlier complaint – this is the third try.”

The spokesperson continued, “As before, this refiled complaint is riddled with and predicated upon falsehoods and inaccuracies. Moreover, as Jane Doe and her attorney know or should know, Jane Doe has never been Snoop Dogg’s employee. In March 2022, the plaintiff and her attorney were served with a motion to dismiss by legal counsel for Snoop Dogg. That motion made clear to Jane Doe and her attorney the false nature of Jane Doe’s allegations against Snoop Dogg. Jane Doe’s attorney then in April 2022 asked the court to dismiss his client’s complaint. Snoop Dogg looks forward to proving the falsity of these allegations.”

But in previous statements to Rolling Stone, Snoop’s reps quickly branded the allegations “implausible and false” and said they were part of a “shakedown scheme.”

“Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her,” his lawyers wrote in court filings. In March, Snoop Dogg’s legal team also noted that the Snoop-affiliated companies cited in Jane Doe’s initial lawsuit did not exist in 2013.

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. EST to include a statement from Snoop Dogg’s spokesperson.