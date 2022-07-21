ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Big Brother 24’ on Tonight? CBS Delayed the First Live Eviction Again

Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Big Brother 24 is off to a tumultuous start. First, the CBS reality competition series comes under fire for bullying allegations. Then, Paloma Aguilar exits the game during week one due to personal reasons. And now, Big Brother 24 has to delay its first official live eviction of the summer again, meaning it won’t air tonight, July 21.

Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

A new episode of ‘Big Brother 24’ does not air tonight, July 21

Sadly, fans won’t be able to watch Jasmine Davis’ Head of Household reign end in Big Brother 24 tonight, July 21, on CBS.

The network first announced that they delayed Thursday’s live eviction episode to Friday, July 22, due to coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings. But now, according to TVLine , CBS has pushed the new episode to Sunday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

It will air as a special two-hour episode, so fans will likely see the vote and eviction, the third HOH competition, and the new HOH’s nominees. Plus, we might learn more about the “Besties” twist that host Julie Chen Moonves previously teased.

Big Brother plans on filming the first eviction tonight, July 21, so it won’t be “live” on Sunday, July 24. That means the houseguests will remain on the same schedule inside the Big Brother house this week.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/01RltkFB324?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Will Pooch or Taylor go home?

If everything goes to plan, the Big Brother 24 cast will send Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli packing tonight, July 21.

Jasmine nominated Pooch and Taylor Hale for eviction, with Pooch as her target and Taylor as her pawn. She told both of them that they were pawns, but she was only being truthful with Taylor. And during the second Power of Veto competition of the summer, Michael Bruner earned his second POV win. Michael honored Jasmine’s wishes and kept her nominations the same.

Going into tonight’s Big Brother 24 eviction, most of the house plans to vote out Pooch. And so far, no one has told Pooch that he’s going home. However, he’s become very paranoid that he’s the actual target in the past few days. So it might not be that much of a blindside if Pooch is the one evicted.

But if that’s the case, fans will have to wait to see his reaction until the new episode on Sunday, July 24.

Can fans watch the live feeds this weekend even though ‘Big Brother 24’ isn’t new tonight?

When CBS announced that they had delayed the first live eviction, fans were worried that the live feeds would be down until after Sunday’s episode. However, Paramount+ quickly reassured everyone that the live feeds would be on this weekend.

The streaming service’s Twitter reads, “Have no fear, Thursday’s [ Big Brother ] episode may have been postponed but the live feeds will return later that night after the eviction has commenced.”

So if you want to see spoilers regarding the first eviction, the third HOH, the new nominees, and the third POV competition, you can learn all about them on the live feeds this weekend.

A special, two-hour episode of Big Brother 24 airs on Sunday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

