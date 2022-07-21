President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Visting Massachusetts

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Massachusetts, the White House announced on Thursday, July 21.

The President, who is vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and will start taking Paxlovid and isolate while he battles the virus, the White House said .

This comes after President Biden visited Massachusetts to discuss new ways to combat climate change and push for clean energy.

"Let me be clear: Climate change is an emergency," Biden said according to NBC Boston . "He pledged to use his power as president "to turn these words into formal, official government actions through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders and regulatory power that a president possesses."

Some lawmakers from Massachusetts who interacted with Biden during his visit including Senator Ed Markey who has been spearheaded several green initiatives in the Bay State.

The White House said they will provide updates on the president's health as they come.