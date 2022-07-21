ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

13 MILE CAR CHASE OVER REGISTRATION STICKER; FELON STILL AT LARGE

By Robert Haydon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started out as a routine stop led Morongo Basin Deputies on a 13 mile pursuit through. A motorcyclist stopped for a no-helmet violation took off and led deputies on...

LOCAL DEPUTY CREDITED WITH SAVING A MAN’S LIFE IN YUCCA VALLEY

Quick thinking by a responding Sheriff’s Deputy is credited with saving an Indio man’s life in Yucca Valley Saturday (July 23). According to a Sheriff’s release, at about 12:55 p.m. local deputies responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 7700 block of Victor Vista. Anthony David Gonsalves, 38, was found lying on the bedroom floor unconscious and not breathing. As deputies ran inside, they were told that Gonsalves had used Cocaine that had possibly been laced with Fentanyl. Deputies found him blue and with no pulse. Sheriff’s Deputy Raul Quiroz immediately started life-saving measures by administering Narcan. Still with no pulse evident, Quiroz then began CPR and completed three full rounds before Gonsalves finally began gasping for air. Shortly after, County paramedics arrived and continued to administer medical aid. Gonsalves regained consciousness and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
knewsradio.com

More Trouble For Convicted Felon From Indio

Weapons from the arrest of Indio street gang member Rafael Gerardo Jr July 20th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A documented criminal street gang member from Indio just can’t stay out of trouble. 39 year old Rafael Gerardo Jr is already a convicted felon. On Wednesday, July...
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

ARMED ROBBERY IN TWENTYNINE PALMS LEADS TO THREE JUVENILE ARRESTS

A loaded firearm turned a simple shoplifting into an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charge for multiple juveniles in Twentynine Palms. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a business in the 6000 block of Adobe Road was robbed Friday (July 15th). Staff at the unnamed business confronted two female juveniles who were suspected of stealing items. One of the juvenile suspects then pointed a loaded firearm at an employee before both suspects fled to a nearby apartment complex. The two suspects and a third male juvenile, whose names are being withheld because of the ages, were located, arrested and booked into County Juvenile Hall for investigation of Armed Robbery and Assault with a deadly weapon.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ

Series of break ins leave Palm Springs business owners concerned

Several Palm Springs restaurants have been broken into over the past month. We were able to speak to business owners and the Palm Springs Police Department about the ongoing theft. Two of the break ins occurred off of North Palm Canyon Drive at the Sandwich Spot and 1501 Gastro Pub.
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man and woman killed in a murder-suicide in Desert Hot Springs

A man and a woman were killed in a murder-suicide Thursday morning in Desert Hot Springs, police confirmed. A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 66200 block of Sixth Street at around 4:30 a.m. Deputy Chief Steven Shaw said the female victim was approximately 62 The post Man and woman killed in a murder-suicide in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

2 teens found shot to death in Coachella

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were found shot to death in Coachella earlier this week, police said Friday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. They found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures,...
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Car Thief Leads Deputies on Chase in San Jacinto

A 19-year-old probationer allegedly tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies in a stolen vehicle until he crashed into a traffic signal in San Jacinto, culminating in a brief foot chase and his arrest, authorities said Tuesday. Lance Brannon Carter Jr. of Los Angeles was arrested and booked into the...
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Search Shooter Who Killed Two Teens in Coachella Continues

Two people who were gunned down in Coachella this week were teenagers, sheriff’s officials said Friday, and a search was continuing for the killers. The victims — a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl — were fatally shot around 8 p.m. Wednesday while they were inside a vehicle in the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Details On Stabbing Deaths in Palm Desert

Two dead and one critically injured. That’s what sheriff’s deputies found last Friday at SpringHill Suites parking lot in a busy shopping district right off Highway 111. “A guest of the hotel was walking out of the hotel and was confronted by an adult male suspect,” Sergeant Brandi Swan with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY WOMAN CITED, OVER 72 ANIMALS REMOVED FROM HER HOME

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home yesterday (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed, another injured after shooting in Coachella

One person is dead, another injured after a shooting in a Coachella neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting happened at around 8:11 p.m. on the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, east of Tyler Street. Witnesses told deputies they saw two people shooting at a vehicle in the area, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's The post One person killed, another injured after shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

House fire in Desert Hot Springs

Cal Fire is mopping up the aftermath of a house fire in the 69200 block of Parkside Dr., Desert Hot Springs in the Desert Crest Country Club. According to Cal Fire's Twitter page, firefighters responded to a call of a single-wide mobile home fully involved at 8 p.m. Monday. Residential Structure Fire - 8:00pm 69200 The post House fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people killed in early morning dispute

Two people are dead from stab wounds following some type of dispute at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Three people in total suffered stab wounds in the incident. Two people died at the scene, one was taken to the hospital. The extent of the The post 2 people killed in early morning dispute appeared first on KESQ.

