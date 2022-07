If you were awake at 4am in Manchester on 15 April 2018, you may have heard Eleanor Cardwell screaming. The netball player, like many of her kind, braved the early hours to witness a watershed moment in the sport’s history. England’s Roses, in their first Commonwealth Games final but up against the vaunted Australia, came from behind in the dying minutes to snatch victory from the hosts with a penalty shot after the whistle.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO