PORTLAND (WGME) -- PETA wants Portland to remove the Maine Lobsterman statue and replace it with a statue of a giant lobster crushing a trap. The 45th anniversary of the dedication of Portland’s Maine Lobsterman statue is approaching, and PETA said it wants Portland to “move with the times, acknowledge today’s changed understanding of the nature and sensitivity of lobsters.”

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO