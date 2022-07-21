Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Less than a day after his trip to Southern New England , President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is experiencing very mild symptoms, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, including a runny nose, fatigue, and an occasional dry cough that started Wednesday evening.

The president is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice.

“He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre wrote in a statement.

Biden later released a video on Twitter saying he’s “doing well” and “getting a lot of work done.”

WATCH: White House press briefing (story continues below)

Biden was seen greeting Gov. Dan McKee , U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and others at T.F. Green Airport after he stepped off Air Force One.

Story continues below video.

“Following RIDOH guidance, since the governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted, there is no need for him to quarantine. He will, however, continue to monitor for symptoms. The governor did take a PCR test in advance of meeting the president and it was negative,” McKee’s office told 12 News.

The White House said Biden’s last test for COVID was Tuesday and he tested negative.

“When I received the news that President Biden tested positive for COVID, I tested myself and got a negative result,” Picozzi told 12 News. “I was required to take a test yesterday and send the results to the White House. I feel no symptoms and I’ll be self-monitoring.”

WATCH: Gov. Dan McKee responds to Biden testing positive (story continues below)

Congress members Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating were on board Biden’s flight to Warwick.

Auchincloss tested negative ahead of the trip, according to his office , and tested negative again Thursday morning. He is asymptomatic and will continue testing regularly.

Markey’s office said the senator is getting tested on Thursday and will remain masked and socially distanced. He is double vaccinated and double boosted.

Keating tweeted that he twice tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One and tested negative again after getting word that Biden contracted COVID.

A spokesperson for Whitehouse released a statement wishing Biden a speedy recovery.

“While the senator recovered from COVID earlier this month and has no symptoms, he will get tested today and regularly throughout the week out of an abundance of caution after having contact with the president yesterday,” the statement continued.

The White House said it will provide daily updates on Biden’s status. He will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.