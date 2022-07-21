ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EXPLAINER: US energy sector dispute with Mexico

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has forced Mexico into negotiations over what Washington considers unfair practices that are effectively excluding U.S. and other foreign companies from the Mexican energy sector in violation of the free trade agreement they signed with Canada. Mexico says it has received a similar notice...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel deepens probe to Trump Cabinet, awaits Thomas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s role.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis began a historic visit to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis flew from Rome to Edmonton, Alberta, where his welcoming party included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, an Inuk who is Canada’s first Indigenous governor general. Francis had no official events scheduled Sunday, giving him time to rest before his meeting Monday with survivors near the site of a former residential school in Maskwacis, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Francis, in a wheelchair, exited the back of his plane with the help of an ambulift before being driven in a compact white Fiat to an airport hangar where he was greeted by Trudeau, Simon and other dignitaries. Indigenous drums and chanting broke the silence as the welcome ceremony began. A succession of Indigenous leaders and elders greeted the pope and exchanged gifts.
RELIGION
SFGate

Track looks to pump up US fan base ahead of 2028 LA Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When international track and field officials wanted to place their world championships in the U.S. for the first time, the running mecca that embedded Nike into American culture was the easy choice. But pictures of half-empty stands in a sparkling new 25,000-seat track stadium in...
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

Turkey's Erdogan rails at Greece over Muslim minority rights

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticized Greece for allegedly violating a settlement that has governed relations between the rivals for nearly a century. In a statement released on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdogan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the...
WORLD
SFGate

Chips funding bill faces a final vote in Senate this week

A long-running push to provide $52 billion in subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers faces a final vote in the Senate this week via a bill that also includes tens of billions of dollars for the National Science Foundation and regional tech start-ups. Semiconductor companies and universities are already jockeying for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Mexico#Energy Companies#Energy Sector#Mexican#Petroleos Mexicanos
SFGate

Nazi protesters show up outside young conservatives meeting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Holocaust center in Florida and others condemned the presence of protesters holding Nazi flags and posters with antisemitic imagery outside a convention of young conservative activists that drew as speakers President Donald Trump, Florida Gov, Ron DeSantis and several Republican U.S. senators. Florida Holocaust...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy