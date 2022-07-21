ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Married at First Sight' couple Briana, Vincent expecting first child

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
July 21 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have a baby on the way.

The television personalities announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together.

"The Sweetest Love," Myles wrote on Instagram. "We can't wait to meet you little one! #babyloading #pregnancyannouncement #meettheparents #purestlove."

Myles told E! News that she is "beyond grateful and excited" to become a mom.

"Our greatest adventure awaits us," she said.

In addition, Myles told People that she "can't wait" to see Morales take on fatherhood.

"I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment and it's finally in sight!" she said.

Myles and Morales starred in Season 12 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this year.

Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy

July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

