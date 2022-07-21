ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake fans react to ‘hilarious’ viral video of rapper dodging bees in St Tropez

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Drake was seen dodging bees at the dinner table in a “hilarious” video that has since gone viral.

On Wednesday (20 July), Instagram account 2cool2bl0g shared a video of the “Hotline Bling” rapper on holiday in St Tropez.

In the clip, Drake can be seen flinching and ducking as two men on either side of him swat and grab at the bees.

The post’s comment section is buzzing with amused fans.

“Nah, everything about this is hilarious,” commented one person.

Record producer Symbolyc One responded: “Oh this bout to go so viral!!”

“He got bee swipers on payroll?” quipped another.

Many made jokes about Drake’s ongoing feud with rapper Joe Budden, with one writing: “Joe sent the bees I bet.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users have also commented on the video. “Drake so funny like bro come on it’s just a bee,” DJ Kam Bennett posted.

“The way this got me screaming,” another user tweeted.

Someone else wrote: “That @JoeBudden Hive is QUICK!”

In other news, Drake’s team recently denied the false rumour that he had been arrested in a Swedish nightclub .

“Free Drake” began trending on social media late on Thursday 14 July, as fans shared the unsubstantiated claim that he had been arrested at a nightclub on cannabis-related charges.

However, the artist’s representatives have now confirmed to multiple outlets that the rumour is false.

