The Kaplan City Marshal's Office is hosting a school supply drive.

They're collecting gently used boys and girls school uniforms and book sacks.

They're also hoping for donations of the things teachers need, including Hand-Sanitizer, Manilla-Folders, Clorox-Wipes, Baby-Wipes, Zip-Lock Bags (gallon/quart), and Disinfecting Spray

Items Can be dropped off in the Lobby of Kaplan City Court or Marshal’s Office.

The Deadline is August 15th, 2022