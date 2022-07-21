ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Traffickers sold fentanyl in Walmart diaper aisle, transported drugs in cereal boxes while accompanied by a child, feds say

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drug enforcement agents said they disrupted a southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking operation this week, charging 10 Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents with federal narcotics offenses following a 16-month investigation into the group’s activities. Among other methods of delivery, investigators said the group exchanged fentanyl — the powerful synthetic...

QueSeraSera
2d ago

More maggots off the streets, if the courts keep them off the streets!

Reply
8
 

MassLive.com

