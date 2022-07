Parents and students across the D.C. region are getting ready for the start of the school year, but some area schools some are still working to fill teacher openings. FOX 5 reached out to several school districts across the area about current teacher openings and learned there are currently hundreds of unfilled positions. The list includes about 300 openings in D.C., about 400 in Montgomery County, about 500 in Fairfax County, and about 100 in Arlington.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO