Over 12 grams of meth, fentanyl found in Lancaster home, police say

(photo by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after investigators seized methamphetamine and fentanyl from a home in Lancaster last Friday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on July 15 at a home on Michaw Street in Lancaster.

Deputies said 41-year-old Michael Hall, 24-year-old Hailey Hunt and 58-year-old James King III were inside the home along with two other adults.

Michael Hall, Hailey Hunt (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents searched the house and found 12.49 grams of suspect methamphetamine, 0.53 grams of suspected fentanyl and three sets of digital scales, the sheriff’s office said.

“We’ve been receiving complaints on this location and were able to buy Methamphetamine from Hall at the house,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “The buy led to this search warrant, and a good bit of meth along with Fentanyl, Marijuana, and narcotic pills were found. It’s obvious this house was a hot spot, and we’re happy to have gotten the drugs out of it and made these charges.”

Hall and Hunt were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

King was allegedly in possession of 1.78 grams of suspected meth, 0.89 grams of suspected marijuana and six Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, deputies said.

King was not arrested, but warrants were obtained charging him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.