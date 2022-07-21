ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Over 12 grams of meth, fentanyl found in Lancaster home, police say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCzWC_0gnf8ePk00
(photo by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after investigators seized methamphetamine and fentanyl from a home in Lancaster last Friday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on July 15 at a home on Michaw Street in Lancaster.

Deputies said 41-year-old Michael Hall, 24-year-old Hailey Hunt and 58-year-old James King III were inside the home along with two other adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysCR8_0gnf8ePk00
Michael Hall, Hailey Hunt (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents searched the house and found 12.49 grams of suspect methamphetamine, 0.53 grams of suspected fentanyl and three sets of digital scales, the sheriff’s office said.

“We’ve been receiving complaints on this location and were able to buy Methamphetamine from Hall at the house,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “The buy led to this search warrant, and a good bit of meth along with Fentanyl, Marijuana, and narcotic pills were found. It’s obvious this house was a hot spot, and we’re happy to have gotten the drugs out of it and made these charges.”

Hall and Hunt were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

King was allegedly in possession of 1.78 grams of suspected meth, 0.89 grams of suspected marijuana and six Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, deputies said.

King was not arrested, but warrants were obtained charging him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.

Comments / 2

Related
cn2.com

Drug Bust In Lancaster – Multiple Arrest Are Made

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County authorities have made a series of drug related arrests. Investigators doing a narcotics search at a home off of Michaw Street in Lancaster found suspected meth and Fentanyl. Law enforcement has charged Michael Hall and Hailey Hunt with Trafficking Met and Possession...
LANCASTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Manhunt underway for suspect Kershaw deputies say is ‘armed, on foot’

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man suspected in a series of crimes. Authorities with Kershaw County, Fairfield County, and SLED started looking for the man around 6PM Friday night after reports of a and burglary. Officials say the incident took place on Highway 5, Shivers Green Road not far from the Fairfield County line.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Crash in York County kills motorcyclist, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after a crash with an SUV on South Carolina Highway 49 in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded after 11 p.m. on Saturday to SC 49 near Village Harbor Drive outside Lake Wylie for a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, SC
Crime & Safety
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, SC
City
Lancaster, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fentanyl#Crime#Methamphetamine
wach.com

SC Authorities searching for man who stole shotgun, car

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A carjacker is on the run and an active manhunt is underway in the Midlands, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | Remains of missing woman found in Newberry County, boyfriend charged. Kershaw and Fairfield County Deputies along with SLED are searching...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Lake Wylie murder still unsolved almost two months later

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped. The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Cherokee County shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who was killed during a shooting near Gaffney on Sunday morning. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the shooting just before 9:00 a.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men Wanted In Connection With A South-West Charlotte Armed Robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers say that they are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery on Branch Way Court. Police say that this occurred on July 15th around 1:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Money is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Chester Woman Sentenced to 20 years in Shooting

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County woman pleading guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of Danny Thomas. Waters pleaded guilty after a presentation by the State and multiple impact statements by family members of the victim. The State and Defense negotiated a plea in this...
CHESTER, SC
WSET

Update: NC police officers shoot, kill man who took kids from daycare

GASTONIA, Gaston County — A North Carolina police officer responding to a reported kidnapping from a daycare shot and killed the suspect as he struck an officer with a car, authorities said. The city of Gastonia said police responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after...
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy