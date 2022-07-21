ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak Police Arrest Two Page County Teens

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, Police stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Savannah Schenck of Shenandoah in the 1700 block of North Broadway Street for failing to stop at a traffic light. Subsequently, Police took Schenck into custody for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, Officer’s arrested 19-year-old Phoebe Johnson of Shenandoah, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Authorities transported Johnson and Schenck to the Montgomery County Jail and held Schenck on a $491.25 bond and Johnson on a $300 bond.

