Lawrence, KS

Neal Named to Doak Walker Award Preseason Candidate List

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas running back Devin Neal has been named a preseason candidate for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday morning. Neal, a rising sophomore, burst onto the scene last year as a true freshman with 707 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 158...

