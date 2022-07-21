Neal Named to Doak Walker Award Preseason Candidate List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced a significant and one-of-a-kind multimedia rights (MMR) agreement with incumbent partner LEARFIELD. LEARFIELD has managed the Jayhawks’ multimedia rights since 2007. A notable component of the expanded relationship includes custom content creation for Jayhawk fans on multiple university-official platforms. LEARFIELD Studios, in collaboration with Rock Chalk Video, developed brand new content initiatives with the launching of SELF MADE, the newest KU project for the 2022 National Championship basketball program. The storytelling series debuted with Ochai Agbaji, a lottery pick selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft. THE BLUEPRINT series, featuring Kansas Football in preparation for its upcoming 2022 season, launched in the spring with a four-episode, behind-the-scenes look at Lance Leipold’s program build.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO