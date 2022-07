Mrs. Vera Gail Koontz Ijames, 80, formerly of West Church Street, Mocksville, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Somerset Court. She was born on June 28, 1942, in Davie County to her loving parents, the late Ernest Theodore and Helen Jones Koontz. She was born in the family farmhouse in...

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO