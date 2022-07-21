ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Literacy Connects is Seeking Volunteers for Public School Program

By Kenan Hubble
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLci5_0gnf79nR00
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Literacy Connects is searching for volunteers to read to kindergarten through second grade public school children for it's Reading Seed program.

For just 90 minutes a week, volunteer Reading Seed Coaches will work one-to-one with their students to help children explore books and stories of their choosing.

Literacy Connects serve learners across five programs: English Language Acquisition for Adults, Adult Basic Literacy, Reading Seed, Stories that Soar!, and Reach out and Read Arizona- Southern Arizona Region.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Federal judge closes TUSD desegregation order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A desegregation order for Southern Arizona's largest school district has officially ended. A U.S. District court judge ordered the matter closed Tuesday, July 19th. Court documents show the judge is confident Tucson Unified School District will continue to integrate schools and solidify equity among students.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

AZ Governor campaign comes to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be dueling campaign events and dueling endorsements on display Friday in the race for the Republican Governor’s nomination. Governor Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign with Karrin Taylor Robson in Tucson tomorrow, while former President Donald Trump will campaign for Kari Lake at an event in Prescott Valley.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#School Children#Public School#English Language#Charity#Reading Seed
KGUN 9 Tucson News

ADOT unveils four new specialty license plates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation revealed four new specialty license plates Monday. The plates carry themes supporting Arizona 4-H, Arizona Education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbird Charities. “We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their...
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Road Report: I-19 closures at Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is closing on-and-off-ramps at Valencia Road on Interstate 19 (I-19). An ADOT spokesperson confirms crews will start paving the highway as part of the I-19 Pima Mine Road expansion project. According to the department, ramp closes are scheduled over...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Trump, Pence campaign for opposing AZ Governor candidates

Two of the biggest names in Republican politics came to Arizona Friday—campaigning for two different candidates for the Republican nomination for governor. Endorsements carry a lot of weight in political campaigns. And people who give the endorsements usually give them to people who line up with their philosophy. That’s a big factor in why Mike Pence and Donald Trump are endorsing different candidates for governor.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy