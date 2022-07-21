ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The reason why Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet skipped his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are husband and wife , but not everyone in their family seems to be one hundred percent on board with the marriage. Ben’s oldest daughter, Violet , 16, didn’t travel to Las Vegas because she greatly respects her mom, Jennifer Garner .

“Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” an insider told Page Six . According to the publication, the actor informed his ex-wife about the ceremony at the last minute. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” the person said. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment.”

Ben and JLo, who are planning a big celebration of their marriage with friends and family in Georgia , tied the knot in the most romantic and unexpected way. Taking place at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend, following more than 18 years since calling off their first engagement.

One of the employees at the chapel, Kenosha Portis , went on to reveal that she was thrilled to witness their special day. “It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in,” she admitted to Good Morning America.

She continued, “I started shaking a little bit, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!’”And while the ceremony only lasted 10 minutes, Portis said the couple got very emotional as they read their vows. “As they were reading each other vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. Their kids were right there behind them.”

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Jennifer wrote on her On the JLo newsletter. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” Lopez wrote. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

The singer signed off “with love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Comments / 26

E J
1d ago

What I got from that, he is saying the HELL with his oldest daughter You would think he should have went and sit down with his oldest daughter. I really think her feelings matter. Him and his EX-WIFE could have done it together. I hope it works out for him, because if he thinks for one minute his oldest daughter feelings doesn't matter, he may lose his daughter respect.

Reply
5
Little Health Nut 84
2d ago

really..too much drama..Jennifer and her kids..moved on..who really cares about it..I dont

Reply
9
Lakila Stark
1d ago

I rather someone tell me they fell out of love with me than cheat on me So In this case I am happy for him and who cares what the ex wife have to say Happiness is very important and so move on and be happy. For the children they have their share of breaking up and finding love but don’t stay with someone just to make them happy this is your life your happiness not ex not the children

Reply(2)
3
 

