Collier County, FL

Kitten dropped from moving vehicle, hit by passing car

By Chase McPherson
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty that took place on Golden Gate Blvd. Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman told deputies she was driving in front of an older-model, white SUV when she witnessed a black kitten dropped from the passenger-side window.

The woman said she was unable to avoid hitting the animal due to it being the height of rush hour.

She tried rendering aid to the kitten but it was already dead, according to an incident report. The woman waited 30 minutes in hopes that the SUV would circle around, but it never did.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services collected the kitten's body. A microchip scan returned negative results.

Anyone with information that could help locate the SUV and its driver should contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

Tips are also being accepted at Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips that lead to an arrest and charges could be eligible for a cash award.

Anthony Walter
3d ago

That makes me I’ll . How can you do that to a animal let alone anything and kudos to the lady that hit the kitten and stuck around God bless you and yours ang to the white SUV God’s got a special place for people like you I hope I working the door that day

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

