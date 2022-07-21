ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayesha & Steph Curry Coordinate With Daughters Riley, 10, & Ryan, 7, On ESPYS Red Carpet

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The first family of the NBA hit the red carpet ahead of the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. Host Steph Curry joined his wife, Ayesha Curry, and daughters Riley and Ryan for photos before the July 20 event. Steph, 34, looked dapper in his black suit with a white turtleneck, a look he paired with black patent leather boots, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a Vacheron Constantin watch. Ayesha, 33, brought the glam with a sweeping white gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a flowing dress. The celebrity culinary personality and hostess tied the look together with a black belt while her dark tresses flowed down to her waist.

However, it was the Curry daughters that brought the cuteness. Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, looked adorable and chic in outfits that coordinated with their parents’ looks. Riley sported a mock neck Balenciaga dress that was embroidered with flower detail. She wore full-length opera gloves and a pair of slick shades on the red carpet. When Riley took the sunglasses off, she slid them into her leather shoulder bag and showed off her killer eye makeup. Her black slides completed the look, a perfect companion to Steph’s outfit.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ryan followed her mother by wearing a knee-length dress with a white-and-gray ombre effect, a Peter Pan collar, and a vivid fairy print on the front. The younger daughter wore her hair in a tight bun and walked in a pair of silver ballet flats.

The 2022 ESPYS came just days after Riley celebrated her tenth birthday. In honor of his daughter reaching double-digits, Steph penned a sweet tribute. “July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best!” he wrote on Instagram. “Now- stop growing up so fast, please…..We love you.”

Steph wasn’t on hand just to look great. He was tasked with hosting the night, which included taking a few shots at his rival, LeBron James, in the opening monologue. “I’m the second NBA player to host this award show, which is kind of crazy to think about,” said Steph, who was still riding high after the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship. “LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007, after losing the NBA Finals. So yes. You guessed it: this feels better. This feels better.”

