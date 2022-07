PIQUA — The Piqua Show Choir has announced their annual fundraiser, A Night in White. After director Tom Westfall attended a similar event in Cincinnati, he knew he needed to bring this unique experience to Piqua. A Night in White is a chic picnic party where everything from the table settings to the guest’s attire is entirely in white. Creativity and originality is encouraged, as long as it’s stylish, tasteful, and head-to-toe white. Guest will arrive with picnic baskets in hand for a fun-filled evening of food, drink, and dancing all while raising funds for the Piqua Show Choir, The Company.

PIQUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO