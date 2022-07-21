ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Birding On The East End

27east.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirdwatching became a newfound hobby for many during the pandemic. For birders who have been at it for years, or even decades, the thrill and the joy that comes from... more. We’ve all heard the familiar refrain on airplanes. If the oxygen masks drop from...

www.27east.com

longisland.com

Six Preserves to Enjoy Nature on Long Island in Nassau County

Looking for a beautiful spot to commune with nature or just get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some time alone? These Nature preserves offer quick getaways where you can leave your troubles behind for an hour or two and just walk among the wildlife, taking in the natural beauty of Long Island in Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

Hidden North Fork: Wednesday Night sailboat races remain a sight to behold

Each Wednesday night during the summer, dozens of sailboats dot the horizon along the New Suffolk waterfront. The races around Robins Island, which are organized by the Peconic Bay Sailing Association, have been singled out for the striking visuals they create. While many visitors to the North Fork have witnessed...
NEW SUFFOLK, NY
midislandtimes.com

Levittown father – daughter duo create feature film

It was fifteen year-old, Michayla Scully, who made the suggestion to her father, Michael, in 2019, that he follow his dreams and create a feature film. Thanks to her bold suggestion, the Levittown father and daughter duo, launched their first feature film together in 2021, entitled, “Montauk77.”. “The genesis...
LEVITTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bayville’s songstress to share her talent in Glen Cove

JoAnn Criblez is committed to bringing down the house at La Bussola on July 27 when she performs “Broadway: Old and New.” During her cabaret act, she will sing a collection of her favorite Broadway classics, as well as modern pieces. Criblez, a 1987 graduate of Locust Valley...
GLEN COVE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
27east.com

Eleanor K. Creegan Of Hampton Bays Dies July 18

Eleanor K. Creegan (nee Peterson) of Hampton Bays died peacefully on July 18. She was 95. She was born on September 23, 1926, a daughter of John and Catherine (Casey)... more. Former Westhampton Beach star midfielder Belle Smith has once again shown her prowess at the ... by Desirée Keegan.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Juvenile Great White Shark Washes Up In Quogue

A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, July 20. Quogue Village Police said that at around 9:30 a.m. a Dune Road resident... more. Members of three environmental organizations gathered at Long Beach in Noyac on Tuesday to mark ... by Stephen J. Kotz.
QUOGUE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Wantagh Preservation Society puts on a vintage car show

The Wantagh Preservation Society had a jam-packed day on Saturday, hosting its first Antique Car Show and dedicating roughly one-third of an acre of land that it has acquired next to the Wantagh Museum. Tom Watson, the society’s president, said the land used to be a backyard, but the museum...
WANTAGH, NY
longisland.com

West Babylon Man Charged with Leaving Dog in Blistering Heat

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a West Babylon man with a violation of the Suffolk County Code for restraining a dog outdoors during a severe heat advisory. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Ismaylin Batista, 25, of 636...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.22.22

• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a west wind 6 to 10 miles per hour, becoming southwest in the afternoon. There’s an air quality health advisory in Suffolk County this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 70. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 90, and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oyster Festival returns in person after two years to the hamlet

The Oyster Festival is coming back to the hamlet after two long years, on Oct. 15 and 16 in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay. The coronavirus pandemic put a crimp in the popular festival’s style the last couple of years, forcing a “virtual” festival in 2020, which wasn’t unsuccessful, and a cancellation last fall.
OYSTER BAY, NY
ctbites.com

CT Guide to Waterfront Dining: 50 + Restaurants With Water Views (2022 Edition)

There’s just something about the water. You feel it too, I know you do. Beautiful to be near at any time of the year, but when the temps climb? Bees to honey, baby. It cools, it nourishes, entertains, and soothes. Therefore, anything done near this natural wonder automatically gets, well, better- including dining. From picnics on the beach to fine dining with a beautiful view, your taste buds are sure to dance a little more. As this summer season is still in full-swing, there’s plenty of time to make a date and enjoy some delicious meals, from the simple pleasures of a boiled lobster eaten at a picnic table to meals with adorned cocktails, candlelight, and complex dishes-all enjoyed at the water’s edge.
NORWALK, CT
HuntingtonNow

Book Revue’s Successor Plans to Open on New York Avenue

The successor to the Book Revue said Thursday that it has found its new, permanent home, at 204 New York Ave., Huntington. The Book Revue, a Huntington institution for several years, closed in September after falling behind on its rent. Owner Richard Klein gave away thousands of books after closing his doors. Braun, who previously worked at the Book Revue, and Klein have been working to launch the new business. Braun ran a digital marketing campaign to find the funds to open the new business, and eager supporters contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
HUNTINGTON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘It felt like a bear trap’: 16-year-old Long Island surfer bitten by shark speaks about the attack

Max Haynes, 16, doesn’t recall seeing anything in the waters off Long Island while he was surfing on Wednesday, but he definitely felt something. Speaking to FOX 5 New York on Friday, the surfer said: “I didn’t see anything coming. I felt on my foot, like, a bear trap,” said Haynes, who suffered an approximate 4-inch laceration to his right foot while surfing off of Kismet Beach on Fire Island around 5:45 p.m. ET.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

