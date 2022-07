Splish Splash Water Park is located in Calverton, NY and is the largest water park in NY! Our family makes a yearly visit and we couldn't wait to ride our usual favorites as well as the new Hyperlight! Hyperlight is Splish Splash's brand new ride with different themed tunnels you whoosh down. Your ride begins on a two person OR single tube and suddenly beautiful lights surround you and music plays, before you know it you are splashed out of the tube. To see the full video go to Macaroni KID Hamptons social pages Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

CALVERTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO