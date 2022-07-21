ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Monsterland’ & ‘I Came By’ Outfit Two & Two Pictures Hires Former SPG3, ICM & Ingenious Exec For LA Role

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Monsterland and I Came By outfit Two & Two Pictures has appointed Mila Cottray to the role of EVP Production and Finance based out of LA.

Cottray joins from financier SPG3 Entertainment where she held responsibilities for sourcing and acquiring productions for investment in film and TV, working on projects including Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall and Tim Firth’s Greatest Day .

Prior to SPG3, Cottray held positions with ICM Partners and Ingenious Media. As an Investment Associate at Ingenious, Cottray worked out of the London office financing and executive-producing on titles including Terminal , I Think We’re Alone Now and Beach Bum .

Two & Two are in post-production on Sean Penn starrer Black Flies , Paul Wesley horror History Of Evil and Netflix thriller I Came By with Kelly Macdonald, George MacKay and Hugh Bonneville. Founders Babak Anvari and Lucan Toh previously collaborated on BAFTA-winner Under The Shadow while 2019 thriller Wounds played at Sundance and Cannes. TV credits include Kaitlyn Dever horror anthology Monsterland and upcoming they have the Andrew Garfield Richard Branson project Hot Air , which we revealed last week .

Anvari and Toh said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Mila to the Company. Aside from having wonderful taste, her experience in production and packaging will add to our expertise, and she will be a pivotal part of our growth strategy, as we seek to build further infrastructure and add strategic partners in the US and the UK.”

Mila Cottray added: “I have long admired Babak and Lucan’s work and their passionate support of filmmakers and storytellers from around the world. Their singular dedication to identifying and supporting unique and diverse voices across formats, as well as their ability to unearth stories that have the power to move and entertain a global audience, is inspiring and exciting. I am absolutely thrilled by the opportunity to collaborate with this incredible team and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and continued success.”

