A Bryan man awaiting five criminal trials in Brazos County courts was arrested by College Station police during the midnight hour Friday in the Northgate district. The CSPD arrest report stated the traffic stop of the known driver was made after the driver failed to signal a left turn in a car with a fake dealer tag. 27 year old Darius Mallard is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars following his arrest for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and having the fake tag. Online court records show Mallard has been out on bonds waiting for three trials for evading arrest, one for DWI, and one for driving with an invalid license.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO