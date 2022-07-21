ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Alligator gets stuck underneath Florida police officer’s car

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jy3i_0gnf3e1R00

LEESBURG, Fla. — An alligator got stuck underneath a Florida police officer’s car Wednesday.

According to WFTV, Leesburg police spent time Wednesday trying to “wrangle” an alligator that took off and found itself wedged under one of the officers’ patrol car.

Well, we don’t see this every day... While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car,” said Leesburg police on Twitter.

Police say the alligator was safely removed and the vehicle has no permanent damage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

FHP: 66-year-old man killed in Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Seminole County crash Saturday. The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. on South Sanford Avenue and Old Western Trail. Troopers say a Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 36-year-old Sanford man was headed south on Sanford Avenue. A 66-year-old man...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman dies in Ocala house fire, Marion County Fire Rescue says

OCALA, Fla. – A woman died in an Ocala house fire Saturday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. Crews got the call just before 8 a.m. of flames and smoke pouring of a home along Cedar Trace Lane. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Massive gator unleashes vicious roar while being wrangled...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

VIDEO: Universal Orlando evacuated after fight, shooting scare

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando CityWalk was evacuated late Saturday night after a fight between "several juveniles" broke out in one of the parking garages, police say. The chaos from that fight lead some people to believe there was an active shooter in the area. Rumor and confusion spread...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man, woman accused of distracting cashiers to steal $1,300 from cash registers, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Police in Ocala are looking for two people who allegedly worked together to distract cashiers, while the other stole money out of the cash registers. According to police, a man and a woman distracted multiple cashiers at an undisclosed business on June 18 to steal more than $1,300 from a retail store. They then left in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with distinctive chrome rims.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of striking female victim’s face, shattering SUV window

A 32-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of grabbing her hair, striking her in the face, and shattering the driver’s side window of her sports utility vehicle. On Saturday, July 16, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alligator#Gator#Wftv#Cox Media Group
villages-news.com

Judge orders competency evaluation for Villager who crashed into golf carts on New Year’s Eve

A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a Villager who crashed into multiple golf carts on New Year’s Eve at Brownwood Paddock Square. Judge Paul Militello has ordered evaluation for 80-year-old John Paul Toupin of the Village of LaBelle North. The evaluation will be undertaken by Steven O’Neal Phd of Tampa. The evaluation will take place this week, according to documents on file in Sumter County Court.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies on the lookout for credit card thief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a credit card thief who got a bargain for his stolen buck. Deputies are looking for a man they say found someone’s card and treated himself to merchandise at Hibbett Sports on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Implied he had a weapon': Daytona Beach Police search for convenience store robber

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are attempting to identify a man who robbed a convenience store at Daytona Beach - the man claimed he had a weapon on him. The Daytona Beach Police released a video on Twitter this afternoon of a man going into a convenience store and pointing his hand, covered in a black plastic bag, toward the cashier. The cashier assumed a weapon was under the plastic bag and complied with the man's orders, based on video footage.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4now.com

Marion County man arrested for operating gambling business disguised as clothing store

CITRA, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Wednesday for operating a covert fish games café, deputies said. Ralph McNish, 46, was charged with 16 counts of violating Marion County ordinance that bans the management, possession or use of simulated gambling devices for commercial purposes according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Fire officials: Volusia County duplex catches on fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, Volusia County fire officials responded to a duplex with spreading flames. According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, the fire was located on Soco Trail and started in the garage. The fire then spread to surrounding units. Fire crews were able to...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wanted teen ran away from foster home, may be in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing and wanted teenager is believed to be in Marion County after he ran away from a foster home in Hernando County, deputies said. Christian Coleman, 17, may be traveling between Hernando County and Ocala because he has family and friends who reside in the Ocala area, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hernando is southwest of Marion.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Orlando

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot Thursday night near Orlando. Deputies were called to the Residence at West Place Apartments for a reported shooting just before 10 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

UPDATE: Missing Clermont woman located

CLERMONT, Fla. – UPDATE: Clermont police said a missing woman has been “recovered,” but no other details have been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Clermont police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen July 14 leaving an apartment complex. Police announced Wednesday that they were looking...
CLERMONT, FL
WCJB

Building catches fire in Levy County

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple fire rescue crews responded to a fire in Levy County on Friday. Officials with the Levy County Department of Public Safety and the Inglis Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of Southeast 201 Street. Crews asked residents to avoid the area...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
76K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy