Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation For Victims Of Human Trafficking

By Andrew Kane
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today signed several pieces of legislation to provide support and resources for victims of human trafficking. The governor’s office says these new laws will make sure that locations such as airports, bus terminals, hotels and truck stops feature information...

