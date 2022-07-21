Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation For Victims Of Human Trafficking

It’s the return of the Cuomosexuals. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ultimately decided not to run for governor again this year, but he still brought in quite a fundraising haul the first half of the year – albeit one much, MUCH smaller than he typically raised before his fall from grace. One eagle-eyed observer, Kelly Grace Price, Campaign Finance Committee co-chair of the Village Independent Democrats, noticed that the vast majority of the ex-guv’s individual contributions came from women. According to a City & State review of data, just 19 out of 358 individual donations since January came from men or people with androgynous names. Some guesswork was needed, but even a conservative estimate has a whopping 95% of individual contributions coming from women. Men’s money makes up just $1,785 of the $35,438.32 of donations from individuals. “We’re not actively fundraising,” Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said of the women-heavy haul.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO