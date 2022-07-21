ROAD RAGE INCIDENT LEADS TO ASSAULT CHARGE

The Bellville Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on South Mechanic Street in Bellville. According to police reports, the two suspects were engaged in a verbal disturbance...
Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
A Bastrop teenager led members of Fayette County law enforcement on a high- speed early morning chase. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Duane Meagher attempted to stop a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction last (Friday) night around 11:45pm on Scott’s School Road, just south of Flatonia.
A Bryan man awaiting five criminal trials in Brazos County courts was arrested by College Station police during the midnight hour Friday in the Northgate district. The CSPD arrest report stated the traffic stop of the known driver was made after the driver failed to signal a left turn in a car with a fake dealer tag. 27 year old Darius Mallard is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars following his arrest for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and having the fake tag. Online court records show Mallard has been out on bonds waiting for three trials for evading arrest, one for DWI, and one for driving with an invalid license.
Navasota police report no injuries after responding Thursday to their second shooting call in three days. Police say around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to North Lasalle Street and Northside Street for a report of shots fired. On the scene, they found evidence of a shooting near that location. Investigators...
At 10:15 AM a report of a motorcycle crash came into dispatchers. An off-duty firefighter was first on the scene and initiated CPR. When medics arrived they pronounced the motorcyclist deceased. DPS investigated the crash and according to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a speed of close to 100 mph when he rear-ended a Ford Explorer. The couple in the Ford thought they had blown out a tire until they pulled over and realized what had happened. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male who has not been identified is 29 years old from New Caney, The male and female in the SUV were not injured.
Navasota police are investigating after two people were shot early Tuesday morning. Interim Police Chief Mike Mize says around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Ella Street for a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and is in stable condition.
Bryan police received a report Thursday morning of a shooting threat at Bryan’s Sanderson Farms plant. Officer Kole Taylor said BPD officers were joined by DPS investigators and Sanderson Farms employees. Taylor says they are using every resource “to help prevent any tragic event from happening.”. Taylor also...
More than eight years after a man who used to live in Bryan forges 18 checks totaling almost $2,000 dollars, he is going to prison. On Tuesday, a two year sentence was imposed after violating probation four times. In the latest motion, the Brazos County district attorney’s office listed 33 violations against 34 year old Nathaniel Burrell of Spring. That included failing to submit to drug and alcohol testing 23 times during an 11 month period. Burrell pleaded guilty in 2020 to the forgeries that took place in April 2014.
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with information on a wanted woman. 31-year-old Chelsey Ellen Smith is wanted for Interference with Child Custody, which is a State Jail Felony. A Writ of Attachment was issued by the 335th District Court...
A College Station man is arrested on charges of fraudulently selling a home that he does not own. According to the College Station police arrest report, 50 year old Lael Schiffhauer is accused of forging someone else’s name to be power of attorney and forging the homeowner’s name on the contract to sell a home.
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A heartbroken family in Conroe is hoping to find the person who stole their father's trailer full of their loved ones' cherished items. Only on ABC13, Taylor Reichstein said the trailer stolen overnight is much more than that. "You're not just taking the belongings of my...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating threats that have been made toward Sanderson Farms, according to a tweet from BPD. KBTX confirmed the threats involve workplace violence by a person who identifies themselves as a former employee. Police said threats had been circulating on social media Thursday afternoon.
Update @ 7:25 a.m.: An Abilene woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Burleson County. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Highway 36 near FM 60, between Somerville and Lyons. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 1989 Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound when it experienced...
BRYAN, Texas — Sheree Boegner reported that she dropped off her truck at a repair shop in Bryan, Texas on June 2, and the next day, it was stolen. A short time later, the truck was found in a small ditch in a nearby neighborhood after Boegner was informed the vehicle had been stolen.
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency response crews are responding to a wildfire at Yegua Creek Park near Lake Somerville. According to Texas A&M Forest Service the fire is 35 acres and is currently zero percent contained. We will update this article when more information becomes available.
