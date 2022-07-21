ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

By Vivian Muniz
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaRh0_0gnf2sAa00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina.

According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBzeT_0gnf2sAa00

The task force states Vargo and his girlfriend, Amanda Mae Saxer were found in the Barefoot Landing area near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

DA Sam Sanguedolce states in part regarding Vargo’s capture:

Their flight nearly 700 miles from facing their charges shows both their determination to avoid his charges. Now that they forced our taxpayers to fund their return to our jurisdiction, our office will be calling on the court to hold them without bail until their fate is decided by a jury. Clearly, they cannot be trusted to appear to answer for their charges.”

Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney

Vargo was sent to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Saxer will face hindering apprehension charges related to this escape and she also is being housed at this facility in South Carolina.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Comments / 1

Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Woman Who Failed to Report for Prison Sentence

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Natasha A. Zimmerman. Natasha A. Zimmerman age 40, is a white Non-Hispanic female, 5 feet 6 inch in height and weighs 230 lbs. Natasha A. Zimmerman failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Prison on July 11, 2022 to begin serving her prison sentence.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged trespasser fought with police

Coal Township, Pa. — A 51-year-old man who was living in a camper along the railroad tracks reportedly fought with police when they tried to remove him. Paul King and his camper had been spotted parked only a few feet from a section of the North Shore railroad tracks near Excelsior Highway on July 11, noted Officer Nathan Foust of the Coal Township Police.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
State
South Carolina State
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly storms into house, assaults juvenile

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman is facing charges after police say she pushed her way into a house and fought several residents, including a young girl. Stormie Birster, 30, knocked at the door of a home in the 40 block of North Marshall Street on July 8 at 9:45 p.m., according to police. Kohna Kalscheur answered the door and when she did, Birster stepped into the house, Kalscheur told Shamokin Officer Tyler Bischof. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police arrest suspected prowler outside motel

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man seen prowling around a motel parking lot and rambling senselessly was having a drug-induced episode, police say. Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation after being taken into custody at the Fairfield Inn on Hardwood Drive in East Buffalo Township last month.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County man faces charges stemming from Capitol breach

EMMAUS, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has been arrested for charges stemming from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez of Emmaus was arrested today. He's accused of entering the Capitol during the deadly siege. He's been charged with multiple crimes, including disorderly conduct on...
WTAJ

15-foot-long snake attacks man in Lehigh County

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville. On Wednesday afternoon after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street. Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Tennesee man arrested in PA faces drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Tennessee man was arrested and faces charges in Scranton for allegedly possessing multiple types of drugs with the intent to distribute. According to the indictment, Abraham Francis Isaac III from Johnson City, Tennessee, traveled through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on July...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Police: 2 in custody following gunfire in WB

WILKES-BARRE — Two males are in custody following a report of shots fired on Hughes Street Friday afternoon, city police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page. The suspects’ names and ages have not yet been released. According to the post, police responded to the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek Tremont man accused of secretly recording teen

TREMONT, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a Schuylkill County man accused of secretly recording a teenager. Brandon McNellis, 44, is accused of using a hidden camera to record the young woman in a nude state without her consent, state police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for McNellis, of...
TREMONT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek surveillance of man breaking into Carbon County homes

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after breaking into homes in rural Carbon County, police say. Several people called police shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to report that a man was forcibly making his way into several homes in the area of Stony Mountain Road and Lipo Way in Penn Forest Township, state police said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy