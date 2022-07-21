ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Snag This 6-Outlet, 3-USB Outlet Extender for Under $12

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LzyB_0gnf2n0B00

Click here to read the full article.

While most wall outlets are located closer to the floor, there are a few around the home that are more eye level — such as those in the bathroom and kitchen. Two outlets simply won’t suffice with today’s homes, which are crowded by a number of gadgets, appliances, and other household products that need to be powered.

That’s why you should know about the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender , which features a generous 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C, and even a shelf for your smartphone to stand while charging. Best of all, you can get it for under $12 for a limited time .

COUPON CODE: SNXCMKSJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiUV5_0gnf2n0B00


Buy: Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender $11.86 (orig. $19.99) 41% OFF

Why The Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender Is a Great Deal

  • Originally $19.99, but now $11.86 with coupon code: SNXCMKSJ
  • Instant savings of $8.13
  • 40% off its regular price
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender

Now there’s no more making a decision on what you keep plugged in and not. Considering that it transforms an ordinary 2-outlet wall unit into a 6-outlet one, you won’t have to worry about what is best to keep. Now, if you’re thinking that connecting six things may expose them to potential damage during storms, just know that the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender has a 490 Joule surge protection rating to protect whatever is connected. It’s also worth pointing out that it has a fireproof shell for added safety.

Adding more convenience are the three USB ports on it. You’ll be able to use the two USB-A ports to charge older devices, while the USB-C is on hand to charge newer gadgets. If all three USB ports are used, the wall outlet extender will deliver a maximum output of 3.1A — or up to 2.4 A when a single port is only being used. This means that you’ll get a slightly faster charge rate if you’re just charging one device.

And finally, the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender is fairly easy to install. For additional support when it’s put over your standard duplex outlet, you’ll have the included screw to reinforce it. There’s also a built-in cable management system with the shelf, so you can keep the charging cables for your phones neatly organized.


Buy: Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender $14.29 (orig. $19.99) 29% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Just Dropped Prices on Its #1 Best-Selling Gun Safe For the Second Day in a Row

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everyone around you is on edge, that’s because they are. Recent surveys of Americans have found that we’re feeling way more stressed out than usual. And there are a lot of good reasons to feel stressed — record heat waves, rising violent crime, inflation, and plagues. As a result, we’ve seen rising interest among SPY readers in products like self-defense weapons and home security products. Today, we have a great deal for Americans who exercise their second amendment right to bear arms and are looking for a secure way...
BUSINESS
SPY

Kitty, Meet Robot. The Best Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes Take One More Task Off Your To-Do List

Click here to read the full article. Pets are one of the greatest — and messiest — joys in life. Whether you’ve got a dog, cat, bunny rabbit or fish, you know they take love, care and cleaning to keep them and your house in tip-top shape. Sometimes they require special products to protect your furniture. Sometimes they deserve some great new toys. But they all need some effort when it comes to relieving themselves. Once your dog is housebroken, all it takes is a quick walk or jaunt through the backyard for them to do their business, but cats prefer...
PETS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Usb#Amazon Prime Day#Snxcmksj Instant
BGR.com

15 trending Prime Day deals everyone’s buying in 2022

Prime Day 2022 has been nothing short of phenomenal so far. Amazon promised us millions of deals for Prime subscribers around the world, and it delivered. As you can see in our main Prime Day 2022 deals roundup, there are so many spectacular sales this year. But what are the best trending deals so far for Prime Day 2022?
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 while you still can

Did you miss Amazon’s TV deals for Prime Day? If you didn’t see an offer that you like, the good news is that you’ve got a lot of options from other retailers, including Best Buy’s $160 discount for the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s down to a very affordable $240 from its original price of $400, though like all of the most attractive bargains, we don’t think this will last long. If you want a 50-inch TV added to your living room for cheap, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Should You Clear Your iPhone Cache? Yes, And Tech Experts Explain How.

Clearing the cache on your iPhone or computer may be one of those things you do out of habit without ever really understanding why you even do it. Conversely, maybe you’re the type of iPhone user who last cleared your cache — oh, never ago. There’s never a better time than now to start developing a better phone maintenance routine — and clearing your cache should be a part of that regimen. If you’ve ever asked yourself: should you clear your iPhone cache? The answer is: absolutely. Here one tech expert explains how to do it.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Last chance to get this 70-inch TV at $500 for Prime Day

Today’s the day: It’s the final day of Prime Day, which means it’s your last chance to bag one of the best Prime Day deals. If you’re in the market for a new TV, you might be struggling to choose one, especially since there are just a ton of options out there. While Amazon certainly has a lot of great TV deals, Best Buy will have the best Prime Day TV deals overall, such as this deal on a 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is going for just $500. Usually, you’ll find this TV costs $650 at retail, so you’re getting a substantial $150 discount, which is pretty great for a TV this size. You have until midnight tonight to get this deal, so you’ll need to act fast!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vice

Apple Will Pay MacBook Owners $50 Million For Making the Worst Keyboard of All Time

Apple has agreed to pay a total of $50 million to consumers who owned and had to replace a keyboard on a series of MacBooks and MacBook Pros produced between 2015 and 2019, giving at least the semblance of accountability for the environmental and usability disaster that resulted from Apple’s “butterfly” keys—the worst keyboard design ever put into mass production.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Review: I Tested the Snapchat Pixy Drone, an Adorable Little Flying Machine

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents What Is the Snap Pixy Drone? Setting Up the Snap Pixy Drone The Snap Pixy Drone Design The Snap Pixy Drone’s Performance The Verdict: Should You Buy the Snap Pixy? The Snap Pixy Alternatives Snap, formerly Snapchat, isn’t just the company behind one of the most beloved photo-sending mobile applications. In recent years, the brand has expanded its reach into the tech world by releasing a series of tangible products. Their first release, Spectacles, wasn’t super well received. Now, Snap is back with a new release: Pixy, which is a mini drone designed with active social media users...
ELECTRONICS
CNN

How to wash clothes, sheets, towels and more, according to our laundry experts

Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

AirPods 3 Are Back in Stock and Discounted at Amazon

Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds out there so it was no surprise that deals on them ahead of Prime Day didn't last that long. For Apple's AirPods 3 in particular, they were available for a matter of hours at a new record-low price before they became unavailable for the rest of the event. If you missed your shot to snag a set on sale, now's the time to rectify that as the AirPods 3 are back in stock at Amazon and even drop to $160.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with These 'Super Soft' Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 53% Off After Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've noticed that your bed sheets are not exactly holding up these days, you're probably just in need of a new set. Start with the Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set, which is currently up to a whopping 53 percent off at Amazon thanks to a post-Prime Day deal.
SHOPPING
SPY

Delicate Garments or No Available Machine? Here’s How to Hand Wash Your Clothes

Click here to read the full article. There’s no denying that the invention of the washing machine has made doing laundry a far easier and less intensive chore. All we have to do is throw our clothes inside, add some detergent, press some buttons and collect everything when it’s done. However, a washing machine isn’t always available, and some types of clothing can’t be washed by machine. In these cases, you really do need to know how to hand wash clothes. Knowing what you need to hand wash clothes and how to do it is definitely a life skill. There will...
APPAREL
AOL Corp

'Better than Botox': 48,000+ users love Amazon's top-selling $11 exfoliator

If you care about having skin that glows (and who doesn’t?), exfoliating is a must. You’ll likely find that products absorb better, makeup goes on smoother, and your skin looks younger and healthier. But not all methods of exfoliating are created equal, and dermatologists are increasingly recommending that their patients use chemical exfoliants over physical ones. And while the word chemical may sound a little daunting, many derms prefer them because they're gentler than physical exfoliants. There are plenty of expensive liquid exfoliants out there, but one inexpensive solution has caught the eye of dermatologists and skinfluencers (you know, Instagram influencers who focus on skin).
SKIN CARE
SPY

Flash Sale: These Top-Rated Smart LED Light Strips Are Just $12 for the Night

Click here to read the full article. Every day, the SPY team reviews hundreds of products on sale at Amazon to identify the very best deals of the day. There are lots of products with big alleged “discounts” for sale, but when you track prices on a daily basis like we do, you can spot these fake sales easily. On the flip side, when we find a really good deal, you can trust that we know what we’re talking about. Case in point: This 40% Flash Sale on Vont strip lights. These aren’t just random, no-name lights, either. Vont Smart LED...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy