Cecil County Fair daily schedule
Friday, July 22
Sneak Preview - Discount Admission Fee
(No animals on grounds until July 23rd)
3 – 8 PM: Home Arts & Garden Exhibit Entries received
(NO INDOOR ENTRIES RECEIVED ON SATURDAY)
5:00 PM: Midway opens
5 – 10 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
5:30PM: Majestik Spectacular
6:00PM: Farm Bureau Ambassador
6:00PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7:30PM: Detroit Shoot-Out – Classic Tractor pull
(Sponsored by: Chick-fil-A of Elkton)
8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
9:45PM: Majestik Spectacular
Saturday, July 23
Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Farmall/International Equipment
7 – 11 AM, 2 – 4 PM: 4-H Livestock Animals Arrive
8:30 AM: English Show – Open Horse and Pony
10:00 AM: Light Class Antique Tractor Pull
10:00 AM: Antique Tractor Display (All Day)
2:00 PM: Midway opens
2:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
3:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
4:00 PM: Tug-o-War – Main Arena
5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Farm and Garden
6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 PM: Antique Tractor and Machinery Parade
7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Just Because (Rock, Pop, & Classic Rock)
8:00 PM: Heavy Class Antique Tractor Pull
(Sponsored by: Chick-fil-A of Elkton)
8:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
9:45 PM: Majestik Spectacular
Sunday, July 24
Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Farmall/International Equipment
8:00 AM: Market animal weigh-in
8:30 AM: English Show – 4-H Horse and Pony
9:00 AM: Rabbit Show
10:00 AM: Lawn Tractor Pull
10 AM – 2 PM: Antique Tractor Display
11:00 AM: Guinea Pig Show
11:00 AM: Tractor ride thru Fair Hill NRMA
1:00 PM: Home Arts Building opens
1:00 PM: Dairy Goat Show – Swine Barn
2:00 PM: Midway Opens
2:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3:00 PM: 4-H Welding Event – Barn B
3:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
4:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:00 PM: Cow Chip Toss – Swine Barn
6:00 PM: 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Truck Pulls, Farm Stock Tractors, and Mini-Modified Tractors
(Sponsored by: Dixieland Energy)
6:30 PM: 4-H Fashion Revue – Stafford Pavilion
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Beef and Sheep
6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Bad Alibi (New and Modern Country)
7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Monday, July 25
Children’s Day
Sponsored by: Ramsey Ford
7 – 10 AM: 4-H dairy Entries received
10 AM – 2 PM: Children’s Day Activities
11:00 AM: Majestik Spectacular
11:00 AM: 4-H Computer and Electric Events – Barn A
11:30 AM: Professor Bubblemaker
1:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
2:00 PM: 4-H Lawn Tractor Event – Field Area Under Tent
2 – 4 PM: 4-H dairy Entries received
2 – 8 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:00 PM: Meat Goat Show
4 – 7 PM: Republican Chicken Barbecue
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
5:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30PM: Majestik Spectacular
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Horses
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: SeppeRoxx (Rock)
7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7:00 PM: Hay Toss
7:00 PM: Open 4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pulls, Hot Stock Tractors, and more! Sponsored by: Ramsey Ford
7:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Tuesday, July 26
Ag Day
Sponsored by: Apple Auto
8:00 AM: 4-H Horse Dressage & Combined Test
9:00 AM: Sheep Show
10 AM – 2 PM: Ag Showcase
10:00 AM: 4-H Bicycle Safety Written Exam – Barn B
12:30 PM: Ag Showcase Pig Roast
2:00 PM: 4-H Jumper Show
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:00 PM: Swine Fitting and Showing
6:30 PM: Pedal Tractor Pull
6:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Dairy
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass (Bluegrass)
7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
8:00 PM: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo Sponsored by: Apple Auto
8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Wednesday, July 27
Military Appreciation Day
Sponsored by: Apple Auto
8:30 AM: Jumper Horse Show
9:00 AM: Swine Show with Dairy Steer and Beef Shows to follow
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
5:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:00 PM: Herding Dog Demonstration, by Herman Cook of HC Cowdogs
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Rabbits/Poultry
6:30PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 PM: Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event – Stafford Pavilion
7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
7:00 PM: Pie Eating Contest – Stafford Pavilion
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Chris Sacks Band (Trop Rock)
7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7:30 PM: Wood Carving, Blown Glass, & Ironworks Live Auction
8:00 PM: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo Sponsored By: Apple Auto
9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Thursday, July 28
Sponsored By: Hillside Oil
10:00 AM: Dairy Cattle Show
11:00 AM: 4-H ATV Event – Field Area
2:00 PM: 4-H Small Engine Event – Field Area
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
5:15 PM: Majestik Spectacular
5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:00 PM: LIVE MUSIC: GOSPEL NIGHT – Featuring Downin Lane, Nottingham Four, Griffith Family
6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Goats
6:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
7:00 PM: Hay Toss
7:00 PM: All-Star Showmanship Contest
8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
8:00 PM: Demolition Derby: Featuring the School Bus Heat (Sponsored By: Hillside Oil)
8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Friday, July 29
4-H Appreciation Day
Sponsored by: Elkton Recycling
8:30 AM: 4-H Western Horse Show
10:00 AM: 4-H Small & Large Pets Show, followed by the 4-H Pygmy Goat Show
12:00 noon: 4-H Farm Tractor Safety Event – Field Area by Stage
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
4:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
5:00 PM: Midway Opens
6:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:30 PM: 4–H Pretty Animal Contest – Stafford Pavilion
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Olivia Reynolds (Original & Country)
7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
7:30 PM: Power Wheel Derby
8:00 PM: Demolition Derby Sponsored By: Elkton Recycling
8:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Saturday, July 30
Demo Derby Day
8:00 AM: Pretty Baby Contest
8:30 AM: Open Western Horse Show
8:30 AM: 4-H Dog Show Registration
9:00 AM: 4-H Dog Show – Field Area Under Tent
11:00 AM: 4-H Livestock Sale Social
12:00 PM: 4-H Livestock Sale – Stafford Pavilion
1:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
1:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
2:00 PM: Midway Opens
2:00 PM: Demo Derby Matinee
2:15 PM: Majestik Spectacular
3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Blowing – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations
3:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
3:30 PM: Clover Show and Tell
4:30 PM: 4-H Awards Ceremony – Stafford Pavilion
5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving
6:00 PM: Youth Big Wheel Contest – Grandstand Area
7:00 PM: Wood Carving, Blown Glass Live Auction, & Ironworks Live Auction
7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular
7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Leadfoot (Rock)
7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
8:00 PM: Demolition Derby
9:00PM: Majestik Spectacular
9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker
Sunday, July 31
Clean-up Day
8 a.m–noon: Home Arts & Farm and Garden Exhibits picked up/claimed
2:00 p.m.: All Livestock must be removed by this time & pens must be clean
Other fair info:
All events and times are subject to change.
All midway opening and run times are weather dependent.
Comments / 0