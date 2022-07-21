Cecil County Fair daily schedule

Friday, July 22

Sneak Preview - Discount Admission Fee

(No animals on grounds until July 23rd)

3 – 8 PM: Home Arts & Garden Exhibit Entries received

(NO INDOOR ENTRIES RECEIVED ON SATURDAY)

5:00 PM: Midway opens

5 – 10 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

5:30PM: Majestik Spectacular

6:00PM: Farm Bureau Ambassador

6:00PM: Professor Bubblemaker

7:30PM: Detroit Shoot-Out – Classic Tractor pull

(Sponsored by: Chick-fil-A of Elkton)

8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

9:45PM: Majestik Spectacular

Saturday, July 23

Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Farmall/International Equipment

7 – 11 AM, 2 – 4 PM: 4-H Livestock Animals Arrive

8:30 AM: English Show – Open Horse and Pony

10:00 AM: Light Class Antique Tractor Pull

10:00 AM: Antique Tractor Display (All Day)

2:00 PM: Midway opens

2:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

3:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular

3:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

4:00 PM: Tug-o-War – Main Arena

5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

6:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular

6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Farm and Garden

6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:30 PM: Antique Tractor and Machinery Parade

7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Just Because (Rock, Pop, & Classic Rock)

8:00 PM: Heavy Class Antique Tractor Pull

(Sponsored by: Chick-fil-A of Elkton)

8:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

9:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

9:45 PM: Majestik Spectacular

Sunday, July 24

Old Time Farm Weekend Featuring Farmall/International Equipment

8:00 AM: Market animal weigh-in

8:30 AM: English Show – 4-H Horse and Pony

9:00 AM: Rabbit Show

10:00 AM: Lawn Tractor Pull

10 AM – 2 PM: Antique Tractor Display

11:00 AM: Guinea Pig Show

11:00 AM: Tractor ride thru Fair Hill NRMA

1:00 PM: Home Arts Building opens

1:00 PM: Dairy Goat Show – Swine Barn

2:00 PM: Midway Opens

2:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

3:00 PM: 4-H Welding Event – Barn B

3:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular

4:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

6:00 PM: Cow Chip Toss – Swine Barn

6:00 PM: 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Truck Pulls, Farm Stock Tractors, and Mini-Modified Tractors

(Sponsored by: Dixieland Energy)

6:30 PM: 4-H Fashion Revue – Stafford Pavilion

6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Beef and Sheep

6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Bad Alibi (New and Modern Country)

7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular

9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

Monday, July 25

Children’s Day

Sponsored by: Ramsey Ford

7 – 10 AM: 4-H dairy Entries received

10 AM – 2 PM: Children’s Day Activities

11:00 AM: Majestik Spectacular

11:00 AM: 4-H Computer and Electric Events – Barn A

11:30 AM: Professor Bubblemaker

1:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

2:00 PM: 4-H Lawn Tractor Event – Field Area Under Tent

2 – 4 PM: 4-H dairy Entries received

2 – 8 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

4:00 PM: Meat Goat Show

4 – 7 PM: Republican Chicken Barbecue

5:00 PM: Midway Opens

5:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

6:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:30PM: Majestik Spectacular

6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Horses

7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: SeppeRoxx (Rock)

7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

7:00 PM: Hay Toss

7:00 PM: Open 4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pulls, Hot Stock Tractors, and more! Sponsored by: Ramsey Ford

7:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular

9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

Tuesday, July 26

Ag Day

Sponsored by: Apple Auto

8:00 AM: 4-H Horse Dressage & Combined Test

9:00 AM: Sheep Show

10 AM – 2 PM: Ag Showcase

10:00 AM: 4-H Bicycle Safety Written Exam – Barn B

12:30 PM: Ag Showcase Pig Roast

2:00 PM: 4-H Jumper Show

3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

4:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

5:00 PM: Midway Opens

5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:00 PM: Swine Fitting and Showing

6:30 PM: Pedal Tractor Pull

6:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular

6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Dairy

7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass (Bluegrass)

7:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

8:00 PM: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo Sponsored by: Apple Auto

8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular

9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

Wednesday, July 27

Military Appreciation Day

Sponsored by: Apple Auto

8:30 AM: Jumper Horse Show

9:00 AM: Swine Show with Dairy Steer and Beef Shows to follow

3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

4:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

5:00 PM: Midway Opens

5:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

6:00 PM: Herding Dog Demonstration, by Herman Cook of HC Cowdogs

6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Rabbits/Poultry

6:30PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:30 PM: Cecil Celebrities: Barnyard Event – Stafford Pavilion

7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular

7:00 PM: Pie Eating Contest – Stafford Pavilion

7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Chris Sacks Band (Trop Rock)

7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

7:30 PM: Wood Carving, Blown Glass, & Ironworks Live Auction

8:00 PM: RODEO: Painted Pony Championship Rodeo Sponsored By: Apple Auto

9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular

9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

Thursday, July 28

Sponsored By: Hillside Oil

10:00 AM: Dairy Cattle Show

11:00 AM: 4-H ATV Event – Field Area

2:00 PM: 4-H Small Engine Event – Field Area

3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

4:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

5:00 PM: Midway Opens

5:15 PM: Majestik Spectacular

5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:00 PM: LIVE MUSIC: GOSPEL NIGHT – Featuring Downin Lane, Nottingham Four, Griffith Family

6:30 – 7 PM: Barn Spotlight: Goats

6:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

7:00 PM: Hay Toss

7:00 PM: All-Star Showmanship Contest

8:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

8:00 PM: Demolition Derby: Featuring the School Bus Heat (Sponsored By: Hillside Oil)

8:30 PM: Majestik Spectacular

9:15 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

Friday, July 29

4-H Appreciation Day

Sponsored by: Elkton Recycling

8:30 AM: 4-H Western Horse Show

10:00 AM: 4-H Small & Large Pets Show, followed by the 4-H Pygmy Goat Show

12:00 noon: 4-H Farm Tractor Safety Event – Field Area by Stage

3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Studios – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

4:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

5:00 PM: Midway Opens

6:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

6:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:30 PM: 4–H Pretty Animal Contest – Stafford Pavilion

7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Olivia Reynolds (Original & Country)

7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular

7:30 PM: Power Wheel Derby

8:00 PM: Demolition Derby Sponsored By: Elkton Recycling

8:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

9:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular

9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

Saturday, July 30

Demo Derby Day

8:00 AM: Pretty Baby Contest

8:30 AM: Open Western Horse Show

8:30 AM: 4-H Dog Show Registration

9:00 AM: 4-H Dog Show – Field Area Under Tent

11:00 AM: 4-H Livestock Sale Social

12:00 PM: 4-H Livestock Sale – Stafford Pavilion

1:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

1:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

2:00 PM: Midway Opens

2:00 PM: Demo Derby Matinee

2:15 PM: Majestik Spectacular

3 – 9 PM: Mobile Glass Blowing – Glass Blowing Demonstrations and Blacksmith Demonstrations

3:00 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

3:30 PM: Clover Show and Tell

4:30 PM: 4-H Awards Ceremony – Stafford Pavilion

5:00 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

5:30 PM: Team Uprooted – Extreme Chainsaw Carving

6:00 PM: Youth Big Wheel Contest – Grandstand Area

7:00 PM: Wood Carving, Blown Glass Live Auction, & Ironworks Live Auction

7:00 PM: Majestik Spectacular

7 – 10 PM: LIVE MUSIC: Leadfoot (Rock)

7:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

8:00 PM: Demolition Derby

9:00PM: Majestik Spectacular

9:30 PM: Professor Bubblemaker

Sunday, July 31

Clean-up Day

8 a.m–noon: Home Arts & Farm and Garden Exhibits picked up/claimed

2:00 p.m.: All Livestock must be removed by this time & pens must be clean

Other fair info:

All events and times are subject to change.

All midway opening and run times are weather dependent.