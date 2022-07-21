ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump spent most of the January 6 attack watching TV in the White House dining room, according to new video from House committee

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7znR_0gnf29yU00
Former President Donald Trump. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Trump watched TV during the Capitol siege, according to new video testimony.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted out a compilation of video depositions from former Trump officials.
  • Thursday night's House Select Committee hearing will focus on Trump's reaction to the attack.

Former President Donald Trump was watching TV in the White House dining room for the bulk of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a new compilation of video depositions from former officials given to the House Select Committee investigating the siege.

Ahead of Thursday night's hearing on how Trump reacted to the storming of the Capitol, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a member of the House Select Committee, shared a video compilation of the depositions on Twitter.

Former White House officials such as Kayleigh McEnany and Pat Cipollone said Trump was holed up in the dining room next to the Oval Office as the attack unfolded. According to Cipollone, who served as White House counsel, images of the violence unfolding were on the screen as Trump watched.

Other officials said Trump did not move to the Oval Office or the Situation room to coordinate a response.

On the one year anniversary of the attack, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN that Trump "gleefully" watched his supporters storm the Capitol.

"All I know about that day was that he was in the dining room, gleefully watching on his TV as he often did, 'look at all of the people fighting for me,' hitting rewind, watching it again — that's what I know," Grisham told CNN's "New Day."

Comments / 21

colonel's daughter
2d ago

He was waiting for the coup to work. He literally thought he was gonna win by force.. The man needs to be locked up

Reply
14
Hard Dough
3d ago

It was also reported he was writing "Trump Was Here" in ketchup all over the White House walls.

Reply
15
Clarice Tinsley
3d ago

He spent most of his 1 term in the White House watching TV or golfing.

Reply(5)
24
