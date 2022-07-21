ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Cam Heyward: Mason Rudolph and Larry Ogunjobi are 'on the same page' now as teammates

By Staff Report
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bw71k_0gnf285l00

When former Browns' defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi joined the Steelers this offseason, there certainly was the potential for some awkwardness. Ogunjobi was suspended one game for taking part in the infamous fight between Myles Garrett and Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph, and a lot of fans – and even some of Ogunjobi's teammates – didn't know how weird things would be now that the two of them were sharing a locker room.

One teammate who shared those concerns was Cameron Heyward, who talked on his Not Just A Football podcast about how he even called Ogunjobi to ask about the dynamic.

“I think Larry and Mason have already talked,” Heyward said. “I haven’t done anything to work on that, but I think Larry was very open and upfront about it. He wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page and didn’t want to let anything happen. He’s been all in, and I think him just addressing it and being straightforward is huge for our team, and now we’re just focused on football.”

You can read all about the dynamic right here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Mason, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Rudolph reacts to joining Tom Brady with Buccaneers

After the recent retirement of Rob Gronkowski, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in search of a new tight end. They have found their guy in Kyle Rudolph. After signing Kyle Rudolph, the Buccaneers will now have one of the better tight-end rooms in the NFL. Rudolph will be joining veteran Cameron Brate, and University of Washington rookie Cade Otton.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 5 QBs That "Need" To Go On Super Bowl Run

There'll be plenty of quarterbacks dealing with "championship or bust" expectations this season, but Robert Griffin III believes there are five in particular who need to go on a Super Bowl run this year. At the top of Griffin's list is Buffalo Bills gunslinger Josh Allen. Allen was nearly flawless...
NFL
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III upset that Kyler Murray's new deal isn't fully guaranteed

On the surface, Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals certainly looks like a big win for the player. One former NFL quarterback is not so sure. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III thought Murray and his agents made a big mistake by accepting a contract offer that was not fully guaranteed. Griffin contrasted Murray’s deal with the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, pointing out that Watson got a fully-guaranteed deal despite multiple allegations of sexual assault being public during negotiations.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: There's 1 Favorite To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly gave Jimmy Garoppolo and his team permission to seek a trade before the start of the 2022 season. With training camps already underway around the league, any possible trade for Jimmy G would have to take place pretty last minute. So what...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Sons Officially Land Prominent NFL Jobs

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest minds in football history. It's plausible a few of his children got some of that DNA. Belichick has filled out his Patriots' coaching staff for the 2022 season, and his two sons are members of it. Brian Belichick will be coaching the team's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Week Three Prediction: Steelers Vs. Browns

After the Browns were predicted to beat the New York Jets, they will have a Browns vs. Steelers primetime matchup. This will be the first time the Browns will be playing the Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger, so they may have an edge. The Browns will probably also be without Deshaun Watson due to a suspension, so Jacoby Brissett should be under center. And as for the Steelers, Mitchell Trubisky is projected to be their quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Ravens Worked Out A Notable Defensive Back Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens worked out a former Carolina Panther on Thursday. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens worked out defensive back Troy Pride. He started eight games as a rookie in 2020 (appeared in 14) before missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury. Pride finished the...
BALTIMORE, MD
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy