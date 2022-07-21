Steelers' Cam Heyward: Mason Rudolph and Larry Ogunjobi are 'on the same page' now as teammates

When former Browns' defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi joined the Steelers this offseason, there certainly was the potential for some awkwardness. Ogunjobi was suspended one game for taking part in the infamous fight between Myles Garrett and Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph, and a lot of fans – and even some of Ogunjobi's teammates – didn't know how weird things would be now that the two of them were sharing a locker room.

One teammate who shared those concerns was Cameron Heyward, who talked on his Not Just A Football podcast about how he even called Ogunjobi to ask about the dynamic.

“I think Larry and Mason have already talked,” Heyward said. “I haven’t done anything to work on that, but I think Larry was very open and upfront about it. He wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page and didn’t want to let anything happen. He’s been all in, and I think him just addressing it and being straightforward is huge for our team, and now we’re just focused on football.”

