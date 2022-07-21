ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Toddler grabs gun and shoots self in the leg in east Wichita, police say

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago
A 2-year-old Wichita boy shot himself in the upper leg Wednesday night at his home in east Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

At 6:27 p.m., police were called to a walk-in shooting at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph, according to Sedgwick County Emergency Communications. The boy and his mother were at the hospital, Rebolledo said. The injuries are not life-threatening.

“The investigation revealed the boy had access to a gun at home and accidentally discharged it striking his leg,” he said.

Rebolledo said the shooting happened at their home in the 1600 block of South Longford, which is near Harry.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said. “No arrest at this time.”

