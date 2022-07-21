ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Creative Mornings July 22 Event - SPIRITUALITY

Cover picture for the articleThis month, we're diving into the theme SPIRITUALITY with speakers Techa Smalls-Brown and Kelly George. The monthly Creative Mornings event is happening atHoly City Brewingin North Charleston...

Charleston City Paper

Brack: Old picture opens floodgate of memories

The old color photo arrived without fanfare in an email from a cousin I haven’t seen in a long time. He simply wrote, “Dad scanned many of his old Kodachrome slides. You might find this one interesting.”. Oh yes, I did. My eyes started watering. The photo is...
The Post and Courier

WCBD Count on 2

Peppa Pig live show coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to see cheeky children’s character, Peppa Pig, take center stage this fall. Peppa Pig’s Adventure, a live musical, is making a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. “Come join Peppa on an exciting camping […]
The Post and Courier

crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Promotions

Today, The Beach Company announces two new promotions at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Patrick Seignious was recently promoted to lease administrator at The Beach Company’s downtown headquarters at The Jasper. Patrick joined The Beach Company in 2022 as a property management assistant. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he served in multiple roles at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in the guest services department. Originally from Charleston, S.C., Seignious earned his bachelor's degree in business economics from Wofford College.
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
live5news.com

Girls learn about communication skills and team building during summer mentoring program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of girls from across the Tricounty used their summer break to take part in a mentoring program. ‘Worth Beyond Measure’ is run by Youth Empowerment Services, Inc., (Y.E.S.). The organization’s goal is to empower middle and high school girls through Christian principles to discover, embrace and appreciate their self-worth leading to a healthy and productive lifestyle.
The Island Connection

Message From The Kiawah Island Mayor: July 2022

Following last month’s letter, we received a few questions regarding the development of Parcel 13A, also known as The Cape. As previously mentioned, The Town has two independent legal opinions stating that East West Partners has not violated any standards related to the development of The Cape. However, I would like to provide additional context. This issue is primarily about how lot coverage is measured. The calculations themselves are not in question but rather the definition of “highland” in the ARB standards. ARB has exclusive jurisdiction to interpret the definition as used in the ARB standards, known as the “Designing With Nature” guidelines.
Charleston City Paper

Project to alleviate midtown flooding moves forward

The fourth phase of Charleston’s extended project to bring long-awaited relief for midtown flooding will be completed by fall. It is expected to reduce the amount of water on city streets significantly, according to city officials. After years of setbacks, delays and budget overruns, the Spring/Fishburne Drainage Project, kicked...
The Post and Courier

New $61M apartment-hotel combo breaks ground on King Street in Charleston

Developers kicked off construction July 21 on a new $61 million, 50-unit extended-stay hotel at the site of a former retail store in downtown Charleston. Real estate investment and management firms Capital Square of Virginia and Method Co. of Philadelphia broke ground on development of ROOST Apartment Hotel that will cater to short-term and extended-stay guests at the former Dixie Furniture site at 529 King St.
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner's 10-year plan comes at pivotal growth point for the town

A couple of years ago, Moncks Corner officials launched a marketing campaign around the idea that their small, inviting Berkeley County community was the "Lowcountry’s Hometown." But like other towns and municipalities in this once rural county, it has seen its residential base explode over the last decade. According...
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Time to haul the masks back out, South Carolina

If you haven’t been paying attention to COVID lately — and how wonderful has it been to not pay attention to COVID lately — it’s probably time to start. Thirty-two S.C. counties — including Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley — now have high levels of the disease. That’s up from just nine last week, and it means it’s time for most South Carolinians to fall back into the uncomfortable routine that we’ve been trying so hard to forget.
