New musical captures life in Detroit’s historic Black Bottom neighborhood

July 22, 2022 - Detroit, Michigan - The Black Business School and Strather Academy are hosting the Black Wealth Builder Summit Fri July 29, through Sun July 31, 2022, at the DoubleTree Suites By Hilton Detroit Downtown – Fort Shelby.The event will be streamed live to a national audience. Herb Strather, Chairman of Strather Academy (with students over the country) said in Detroit Michigan, “We’re challenging Black consumers to wake up and seek financial freedom by harnessing our $1.6 trillion economy to develop our own businesses and communities rather than be totally leveraged by foreign investors at home, and abroad. Detroiters are the most leverage group in America both financially and politically, the city is booming but blacks have 75% of the population and 10% of the economic participation.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO