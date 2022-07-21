ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New musical captures life in Detroit’s historic Black Bottom neighborhood

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to World War II and the beginning of the postwar era, Detroit was home to a thriving, predominantly Black community called the Black Bottom neighborhood. Along with nearby Paradise Valley, Black Bottom was known as a hub for commerce, music, and community - until it was torn down in the...

Detroit News

Eminem's childhood home site acquired by Detroit Hives for bee sanctuary

Detroit — Detroit Hives is expanding its bees-ness with three new sanctuaries on the city's east side, one being the site of Eminem's childhood home. Timothy Paule Jackson and fiancé Nicole Lindsey, co-founders and directors of Detroit Hives, started a nonprofit with a mission to turn vacant lots in the city into urban bee farms in 2017.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

'Hastings Street' musical centered around Detroit's Black Bottom opens this week

Detroit’s Black Bottom was a bustling predominately Black neighborhood in the 1940s until it was razed to make way for the I-375 highway and Lafayette Park housing development. A new musical called “Hastings Street” explores the storied history of this neighborhood filled with music, culture, and black-owned businesses and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Camping on the Cut brings outdoor enthusiasts to Downtown Detroit

Camping under the stars in the middle of Detroit is an experience you can have only once a year. But camping enthusiasts arrived at 6 p.m. Saturday and don’t plan on leaving until 10 a.m. Sunday morning for Camping on the Cut, hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
wdet.org

Bringing Detroit’s Indigenous history to the forefront

The city of Detroit turns 321 years old this Sunday, but its history predates the French. To learn more about the land’s Indigenous roots, CultureShift spoke with Karen Marrero, Associate Professor at Wayne State University and author of “Detroit’s Hidden Channels: The Power of French-Indigenous Families in the Eighteenth Century.” She researches, writes and teaches early North American and Indigenous history.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Detroit to Host Immersive King Tut exhibit

A major Immersive King Tut exhibit is coming to Detroit this November. The exhibit is put on by the same crew behind the Immersive Van Gogh projection mapping show that took place last May. The exhibit, “King Tut: Boy. King. Hero.,” is slated to open on Nov. 4 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit. The show will appear in 21 cities throughout the U.S., with Cleveland, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and others on the roster. Tickets begin at $29.99 and go on sale Friday (July 22).
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Royal Oak market leans on Steve Yzerman for hiring help

If you follow hockey and you drove past the Hollywood Market in Royal Oak last week, you've already smiled. If you don't or you didn't, here's a bit of over-explaining. See, Steve Yzerman is the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings. Two Wednesdays ago, on the first day NHL teams were allowed to sign free agents, he landed five of them. That's a lot, and it made Wings fans very happy, especially the devotees of Finnish defenseman Olli Määttä, or the people who just like to say his name.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Person
John
fox2detroit.com

Detroit neighbors say blighted home is barely standing

Every year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a home near them as being ordered for demolition. But every year, it remains and now, it's got holes through its roof and is almost entirely in ruins. But still, it remains.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Inside An Abandoned Greek Orthodox Church: Detroit, Michigan

Get ready to take a look inside this once-deserted Greek Orthodox Church, located between Ohio Street and Oakman Boulevard in Detroit. According to Wasteland Explorer, when Greek immigrants began arriving in Detroit in the late 1880's, the need for places of worship saw many churches pop up. In 1892 Detroit had over 100 Greek immigrant residents which grew to 884 by 1910.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'Detroit Digest:' Louisiana Creole Gumbo on Gratiot Delivers Some Tasty Dishes Including a Catfish Po'boy

For more than 50 years, Louisiana Creole Gumbo at 2051 Gratiot Ave. in Eastern Market has been dishing out tasty Creole, spicy Cajun and old-style Southern dishes. Carlos Parisi, host of Deadline TV's "Detroit Digest" heads over to the carry-out restaurant and samples jambalaya, gumbo supreme, red beans and rice, corn bread and a fried catfish po'boy. (Quinoa and brown rice can be subbed for a $1 upcharge).
DETROIT, MI
News Channel Nebraska

National Black leaders to hold the Black Wealth Builders Summit in Detroit Michigan

July 22, 2022 - Detroit, Michigan - The Black Business School and Strather Academy are hosting the Black Wealth Builder Summit Fri July 29, through Sun July 31, 2022, at the DoubleTree Suites By Hilton Detroit Downtown – Fort Shelby.The event will be streamed live to a national audience. Herb Strather, Chairman of Strather Academy (with students over the country) said in Detroit Michigan, “We’re challenging Black consumers to wake up and seek financial freedom by harnessing our $1.6 trillion economy to develop our own businesses and communities rather than be totally leveraged by foreign investors at home, and abroad. Detroiters are the most leverage group in America both financially and politically, the city is booming but blacks have 75% of the population and 10% of the economic participation.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

He is a four-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and he’s performing in Detroit

Eric Benét is a household name. Hit songs like, “Spend My Life With You”, “Love Don’t Love Me”, and “Never Want To Live Without You”, can guarantee a sing-along. The R&B singer is back in Detroit and joined Tati on today’s episode of “Live In The D” to talk about his upcoming film projects and his performance in the D tonight.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Oak House Deli to open second location in Pontiac

Oak House Deli will be bringing its vegan pastrami and Reubens to Pontiac starting Monday, July 25. The Royal Oak deli known for both its vegan and non-vegan sammies will be opening its second location inside the Crofoot concert venue. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
yeahthatskosher.com

New Kosher Street Food Restaurant in Detroit: Ess In

Ess In Company joins Detroit’s kosher eatery scene as a new street food restaurant. Menu items include fried chicken, sandwiches, salads, and falafel; the wide selection caters towards many different preferences. Ess In Company is run by Chef Cari, a well known chef who has worked with kosher food truck and catering.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Today on Stateside, an organizer from the non-profit Mothering Justice, a group that collected signatures for raising the state's minimum wage and paid sick leave, joined to discuss the group’s recent Michigan Court of Claims victory, in the Mothering Justice v. Dana Nessel case. Then, Detroit artist Diana Nucera - also known as Mother Cyborg - dished on her display at the University of Michigan Penny Stamps Gallery which explores the relationship between autonomy and the digital landscape. Plus, two sailors talked all about their recent sailing race from Port Huron to Mackinac Island, as well as an upcoming race from Chicago to Mackinac Island. To wrap up, we heard Morning Edition host Doug Tribou’s recent interview with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan D. Kelly as this week’s GOP gubernatorial candidate interview series continues.
MICHIGAN STATE

