Washington, DC

Losing a star player is nothing–try losing your entire team!

 6 days ago
Imagine being an 11-year-old kid, and your entire team packs up and leaves. Devastating. Those of us who were Washington baseball fans five decades ago — we lost our entire team. When the final Washington Senators team vacated RFK Stadium after the 1971 season, owner Bob Short did...

Nationals’ Minor League Organizational All-Stars 2022

Even though the season has been subpar for the Nationals, that does not mean that everything is terrible for the organization. In fact, the minor league affiliates are far more successful than seasons past and have seen numerous players performing admirably. However, to say that the Nats’ affiliates are filled to the brim with exemplary performers is quite the stretch. Numerous prospects are under-performing; a trend that will hopefully cease to continue. Although there is no formal All Star games for the respective minor league divisions, some players deserve recognition. Some of these players are top prospects while others are unfamiliar to many fans who are not as keenly following the next-gen Nats. Regardless, the entire organization looks to these players to not only continue their performances thus far this season but make their way up the ranks and play at this level for the Nats.
Ripped from the headlines, a message to the Yankees!

There are many who believe that the NY Post’s Jon Heyman, is a mouthpiece for agent Scott Boras. Is there a push to get Juan Soto to the Yankees? Heyman’s headline is “Yankees must be willing to do whatever it takes to land Juan Soto“ and that is a mouthful. As a former voice for MLB Network, Casey Stern, said over and over “Prospects are cool — Parades are cooler.” Stern championed this time of year to trade big to get the next Yoenis Cespedes that will get you to the World Series.
Game #100 Nats finish up a successful trip to Los Angeles

We have reached game 100 as of today. With a season that was on the brink of being cancelled due to the failed negotiations in the CBA, here we are with just 62-games remaining in this season. The bigger date on the Washington Nationals calendar is the trade deadline which is just six days away.
