Losing a star player is nothing–try losing your entire team!

Even though the season has been subpar for the Nationals, that does not mean that everything is terrible for the organization. In fact, the minor league affiliates are far more successful than seasons past and have seen numerous players performing admirably. However, to say that the Nats’ affiliates are filled to the brim with exemplary performers is quite the stretch. Numerous prospects are under-performing; a trend that will hopefully cease to continue. Although there is no formal All Star games for the respective minor league divisions, some players deserve recognition. Some of these players are top prospects while others are unfamiliar to many fans who are not as keenly following the next-gen Nats. Regardless, the entire organization looks to these players to not only continue their performances thus far this season but make their way up the ranks and play at this level for the Nats.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO