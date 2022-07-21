ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 panel to show outtakes from Trump speech day after riot

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TaWa_0gnezgpP00

( The Hill ) – The House select committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol on Thursday plans to show outtakes of former President Trump’s speech a day after the riot in its prime-time hearing.

The Washington Post first reported on the clips of the outtakes, which were part of the production of the speech Trump gave after the night after the riot.

Sources told the newspaper that the outtakes show the former president struggling to condemn the rioters for their actions, attempting to refer to them as patriots, and resisting to say that the 2020 election was over.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the Jan 6. committee, told CNN that the new outtake clips will present what the former president wanted to say about the actions on that day, noting that people urged him to do something to stop the violent attack on the Capitol.

“You’ll hear the terrible lack of a response from the President, and you’ll hear more about how he was ultimately prevailed upon to say something and what he was willing to say and what he wasn’t,” Schiff told the network on Wednesday.

Thursday’s prime-time hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s inaction at the White House during the Capitol insurrection, and include pressing details from prior hearings such as Trump spreading false theories on how he had actually won the 2020 election.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), who is expected to co-lead Thursday’s hearing alongside fellow committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), said in an interview earlier this month that the panel plans to focus on the 187 minutes between Trump leaving the rally stage while the insurrection was in progress.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Matthews and former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger are both expected to testify during Thursday’s hearing as well, giving detail of what they saw transpire during the day.

Both Matthews and Pottinger resigned from their positions following the Capitol insurrection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Risk of Severe Weather This Afternoon and Evening

A warm and unstable air mass is in place for the region today. In the meantime, strong lift and instability will arrive in the region later this afternoon into the evening. This will set up the potential for strong and severe storms. While there could be some storms earlier in the day, the best chance for severe weather is between 4 p.m. and midnight tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Family seeks answers from landlord after tree kills woman

Severe weather conditions in Venango County left one person dead after a tree fell onto a mobile home over the weekend. One family is now mourning the loss of their daughter while asking for answers from the landlord. Here is more on what the family is saying and how they are remembering their daughter. A […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA man dies after being strangled by snake

FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Leigh County Coroner has pronounced a man dead after he was constricted by a Boa around his neck. According to the coroner, Elliot Senseman, 27, of Upper Macungie Township (Fogelsville) died after an incident occurred with a snake on Wednesday, July 20. As stated in the release, around 2:00 p.m. […]
FOGELSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
YourErie

Erie Police investigate Sunday morning multi-vehicle accident

City of Erie Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at one busy intersection on Sunday morning. According to police, they were called out to the scene of 38th and Liberty around 9:30 a.m. for a reported accident. When police arrived on scene, they found three cars that received heavy to moderate damage. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

The latest storm update for July 24

According to our team of meteorologists, the storms will continue to fire well south and East of Erie. The severe threat has lowered for the time being. Continue to keep an eye out for isolated strong storms that could redevelop through the late evening, but at the time there is no immediate concern. We have […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gun goes off inside car in Harborcreek drive-thru lane

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the drive-thru of a fast food chain location in Harborcreek Township. According to a PSP report, a white sedan was in the drive-thru lane of a local chain restaurant at the 4,000 block of Buffalo Road in Harbor Creek Townships when a […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Donald Trump
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for selling heroin

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court for selling heroin. Alberto Arroyo-Amaro, 24, of Erie has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. On Aug. 22, 2018, Arroyo-Amaro was involved in the sale of 41.91 grams of heroin, a news release from the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Midday weather update

Our weather team here at JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com has provided a midday weather update concerning the upcoming predicted storms. At the time of writing, there are no major changes. The team is keeping an eye on an isolated strong storm over in Venango County. There is still a severe weather threat at this time that […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outtake#Riot#The Washington Post#Cnn#The White House
YourErie

Cold case arrest made for 1988 murder of Helen Vogt

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An arrest has been made in a cold case 1988 murder of Helen Vogt in the city of Erie. Vogt’s grandson, Jeremy C. Brock, now 55, was arrested on July 25 in Travis County, Texas. He’s being held in the Travis County Jail awaiting extradition. He’s being charged with homicide, burglary, […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy