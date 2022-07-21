ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alligator gets stuck underneath Florida police officer’s car

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LEESBURG, Fla. — An alligator got stuck underneath a Florida police officer’s car Wednesday.

According to WFTV, Leesburg police spent time Wednesday trying to “wrangle” an alligator that took off and found itself wedged under one of the officers’ patrol car.

Well, we don’t see this every day... While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car,” said Leesburg police on Twitter.

Police say the alligator was safely removed and the vehicle has no permanent damage.

