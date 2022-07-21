Weekend Picks – July 22nd

Stay Cool – there is a Heat Emergency in the City of Boston thru Sunday

Hot Diggity Dog

It’s the unofficial food of summer so celebrate it! Whether you like it with mustard or ketchup, today is your perfect excuse to eat one! It’s National Hotdog Day and we are sharing our picks for the best hot dogs in the neighborhood! Check them out here!

Publico Beach Club has returned

Publico Beach Club is back. This summer oasis features a seasonal menu of summer-centric fare from Executive Chef, Joel Howard set against the backdrop of fresh, coastal décor, nautical-motifs, bright splashes of turquoise blues and oranges and plenty of maritime kitsch. Chef Joel’s beach Snack Shack inspired menu perfectly pairs with frozen craft cocktails and tropical drinks poured by the glass and pitcher, making for the perfect midweek or weekend mental escape to a more tropical locale. Get all the details here!

Summer Fridays at Lincoln

Kicking off this Friday, Lincoln is now featuring Summer Fridays with rotating DJs and $1 Oysters from 1pm-4pm.

Karaoke at Fat Baby

On Friday, we sing! Fat Baby will be hosting karaoke on Friday starting at 9:30pm. Plan on having some pre-performance dumplings + mai tais!

Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes on International Self-Care Day on Sunday

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is continuing to shine a light on mental health awareness and overall wellbeing by sponsoring free Bluebikes Adventure Passes (unlimited, two-hour rides) all day this Sunday, July 24th, in honor of International Self-Care Day. Riders can take advantage of the Adventure Passes, part of Blue Cross’ “Self-Care Cycle” initiative, from any of the 400 stations across the system’s 11 municipalities by downloading the Bluebikes app and entering code “BLUESELFCARE”.

In a recent study, 75% of respondents reported that engaging in a self-care routine reduces anxiety/depression and enhances confidence. Blue Cross hopes that by offering complimentary rides, it will encourage citizens to practice self-care and improve their mental health and wellness.

Black Owned Boston Pop Up in Seaport

Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market, taking place this Sunday from 12-6pm, on Seaport Common. From gifts and apparel to packaged foods and beauty & skincare products, the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market will offer something for everyone as it raises awareness for and support of Black entrepreneurship. Seaport Common is located at 85 Northern Avenue; visit www.bostonseaport.xyz for more information.

Free Beach Day Pedi-Cab Rides

Enjoy complimentary pedi-cab rides along the Southie beaches on Sunday, July 24th 11am-2pm via Trike Hub and Save the Harbor Save the Bay!

Summer Fridays at MyStryde

Enjoy a Power Stryde 60 minute Full Body workout on Friday at 9:15am at MyStryde. MyStryde is also offering a flash sale – one class for $15. You can learn more here.

Frozen Drink SZN

From Mudslides to Miami Vices, it’s all right here in our roundup!

Take it to go!

Southie’s favorite taqueria is now offering the Loco Playa Bag ☀️ 🏖 🍍 – perfect for sitting on the beach, hanging on your roof deck or just sitting on your couch in the AC. Here’s what’s included: (2) 12oz bottle margs (choice of El Jefe, Little Devil or Coco), guacamole + salsa with chips, quart of seasonal fruit (this week is pineapple), packets of Tajin on the side (fruit + tajin = 🤤) And it’s all pack neatly in a reusable Loco cooler tote bag with an ice pack to keep everything cool! ($65) Laying off the booze? No problem! Non-alcoholic beverage option is also available with choice of bottled water or canned sodas! 🥤 ($40) Available 7 days a week for pick-up only via Toast on Loco’s website!

The Shamrock is now offered boxed lunch to go – available Saturday + Sunday starting at 11am. While you’re picking it up, you might as well get a green tea shot before heading to the beach!

Outdoor Gentle Yoga at Marine Park

On Sundays at 10am enjoy a gentle yoga class near the bandstand at Marine Park taught by East Side Yoga + Fitness.

Recreation Station is Back

Oxford Properties and Pappas Enterprises are gearing up for the summer with all new seasonal activities at Recreation Station, South Boston’s free game and activity lending library. Recreation Station is filled with items for public use such as fitness gear, lawn games, books, family activities and more! Access the space using a simple combination. Either enter your information here or text the number listed on the front of the lending library to receive the lock box code. Then enjoy an array of seasonal activities, all yours for the borrowing. The Recreation Station is open to the public from 7am to 9pm on the waterfront along Pappas Way, the street connecting South Boston to Boston’s Seaport. Make sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news on special classes, activities and more!

Join the Love Child Bloom Club

Meet The Bloom Club, a members only flower subscription by Love Child. For six weeks, they’ll use the freshest blooms to make you our medium sized bouquet (15-18 stems). Your first pickup will include a vase and every pickup includes a description of your beautiful blooms. Your membership will give you access to members only events and discounts. Not in town one week? Send your bestie to pickup your blooms! Or, take them with you to win the best house guest ever! And because Love Child is all about that Blooms & Booze life, you can add-on an optional weekly wine pairings with your flowers!!! This is for pickup only and will run every Thursday from July 28-September 1. Limited spots available! You can sign up here!

Outdoor Movie at the Boston Harbor Hotel

Enjoy a free classic film under the starts on Friday, July 22nd at 8pm at the Boston Harbor Hotel. This week’s movie is The Wizard of Oz! You can learn more here!

Outdoor Workouts to Try

Summer’s the perfect time to ditch your gym membership and get your sweat on outside. From beach yoga to backyard bootcamp, no matter what kind of activity you’re into, we have an awesome outdoor class for you! Check out our roundup here !

Check back as this list may be updated.