BURIEN, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in an abandoned house in Burien on Friday morning. At about 4:00 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at a home at 519 S 150th St. in Burien. King County Fire was able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses in the area, but the cause is still unknown.

BURIEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO