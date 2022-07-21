ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden tests positive for coronavirus, has 'very mild symptoms'

By Eli Stokols
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6x4b_0gnexn4u00

President Biden, the oldest person to ever hold the office, tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, but said his symptoms were mild and credited vaccines and booster shots with keeping him healthy.

Biden is “experiencing very mild symptoms” of COVID-19 and has begun taking Paxlovid, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Consistent with [U.S. Centers for Disease Control] guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Early Thursday afternoon, the White House tweeted a photo of Biden seated at a desk, making calls from the residence. "Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern," the tweet read. "Keeping busy!" Another tweet included a video of Biden standing on the Truman Balcony and describing his relief at having been vaccinated and boosted.

"I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done," Biden says in the video. "In the meantime, thanks for your concern. And keep the faith — it's going to be OK."

A COVID-19 diagnosis for any 79-year-old is cause for concern, but Biden's vaccination status may help him avoid serious complications. He received a fourth vaccine dose on March 30 and was found to be in good health during his annual physical last November.

According to a letter from the president's doctor released by the White House, Biden tested positive first on an antigen test and had his diagnosis confirmed by a subsequent PCR test. His symptoms were a runny nose, fatigue and "an occasional dry cough that started [Wednesday] evening."

"The president is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do," Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, the White House physician, wrote.

The White House scrubbed Biden's schedule for the next five days. Prior to his positive test, the president had planned to travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Philadelphia on Thursday before continuing on to his home in Wilmington for the weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Thursday, her office said. She last spent time with Biden on Tuesday and planned to continue with her scheduled events.

The president's positive test comes amid a rise in cases nationally due to the highly contagious BA.5 variant and after a wave of high-profile COVID-19 diagnoses in Washington, as Cabinet members, senior aides and lawmakers have all contracted the virus. According to the CDC, the seven-day average of new cases increased 15.7% in the last week , while the rate of hospitalizations also rose by 14.4%.

"Because the president is fully vaccinated, double-boosted, his risk of serious illness is dramatically lower," said Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus coordinator, during the daily briefing. Biden, he added, "is breathing well. His oxygen level is normal."

Aware of the public's fatigue with mask mandates and other public health directives, Biden has sought to convince the nation that the resumption of normal — and unmasked — gatherings is fine as long as people have been vaccinated, while urging Congress to approve additional funding to ensure that vaccines and test kits remain available.

Jha, however, noted the contagiousness of the latest variants and urged the country to get vaccinated. "If you are over the age of 50 and you've not gotten a vaccine shot in the year 2022, you need to go get one," he said.

The White House wouldn't speculate on where Biden may have gotten infected. "I don't think that matters," Jean-Pierre said, stating that the administration had long prepared for a scenario where Biden contracted the coronavirus.

Biden's diagnosis comes just days after he returned from a five-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia and less than 24 hours after he flew with a number of lawmakers and aides to Somerset, Mass., for a speech Wednesday on the need to combat climate change . The lawmakers who were with Biden aboard Air Force One included Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey and Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.). The president also spent nearly 30 minutes chatting with John F. Kerry, his climate advisor, before heading to the airport after his event.

Biden called those individuals who traveled with him and may have been exposed, Jean-Pierre said.

On returning to Washington, the president took questions from reporters traveling with him and was asked about the rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and what the country should be doing.

"Getting vaccinated," he replied. When a reporter, standing just a foot away from Biden, asked what he'd say to those who continue to refuse to get vaccinated, he said, "They've got a problem ... It's not in their interest or the public’s interest not to get vaccinated. We have the capacity to control it. They should get vaccinated now."

First Lady Jill Biden, despite being in close contact with the president, tested negative Thursday morning and kept her schedule, traveling to Detroit. She told reporters with her there that she'd spoken to the president. "He's doing fine. He's doing good," she said.

Biden's positive test is also a reminder of how difficult it can be to eliminate the potential for infection, even for someone as protected as the president. Everyone who travels or meets with Biden must be tested beforehand, according to the White House, and masks are required in the building.

Former President Trump, whose White House was much more lax about coronavirus mitigation practices such as mask wearing, also contracted the virus while he was in office .

Trump became severely ill. He was given oxygen and an experimental antibody treatment, and he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Related
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the assets, like the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
The US Sun

Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over risk of brain complications

PEOPLE who have had Covid-19 are more at risk of developing brain complications, experts have warned. Across the world millions have had the virus - with 22million having had the bug in the UK alone. Following the illness - many people have developed long Covid, which refers to a collection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Positive Test#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed

The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
368K+
Followers
66K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy