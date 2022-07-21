ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbC1n_0gnexcMv00

(WFLA) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, according to a release from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Officials said the president is experiencing “very mild symptoms” but will isolate at the White House and carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. The White House said Biden began taking Paxlovid.

The president has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone as of Thursday morning and will continue to participate in planned meetings at the White House via phone and Zoom.

The White House said it will provide daily updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House Staff#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
WFLA

How families chosen to get $450 per child checks, Florida officials explain eligibility

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida started sending checks to families in the mail this week. The checks themselves, $450 one-time payments per child, went to 59,000 Florida families. Intended to help families “being affected by rising inflation” and getting ready for children to go back to school, the way the checks’ recipients were chosen was, at first, unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy