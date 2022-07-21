President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

(WFLA) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, according to a release from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Officials said the president is experiencing “very mild symptoms” but will isolate at the White House and carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. The White House said Biden began taking Paxlovid.

The president has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone as of Thursday morning and will continue to participate in planned meetings at the White House via phone and Zoom.

The White House said it will provide daily updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.