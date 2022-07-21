ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman shoots at car full of children at Taco Bell: MPD

By Morgan Mitchell
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in jail after police say she shot at a car, filled with children at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday.

According to Memphis police, Shuntae Daniels is responsible for the shooting that took place around 2:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Poplar near Highland.

Officers say they were sitting across the street from the restaurant when they heard gunshots and saw a car take off from the scene.

Another car with four children inside quickly drove up to them and said the person in the other car just shot at them following an argument in the parking lot.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police were able to stop Daniel’s car and saw a gun sitting on the floorboard of her vehicle.

After police examined the pistol, they noticed a shell casing was missing.

Daniels was taken back to the original scene and the victims identified her as the person who shot at them.

Daniels was then taken into custody at the scene and charged with eight counts of aggravated assault.

She’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
