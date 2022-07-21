ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Four kilos of illegal Italian snails seized in Memphis

By Autumn Scott
WJTV 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAtp6_0gnex5WJ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four kilos of live snails from Italy en route to New Jersey were seized Friday at a Memphis port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

The box of Italian snails shipped from the Sicilian city of Palermo was discovered with other food items after an X-ray inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture identified the edible snails as Theba pisana or commonly known as the white garden snail or the Mediterranean snail along with other names. CBP said they are prohibited under organism restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiwqd_0gnex5WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NSm8_0gnex5WJ00

The species of mollusk is deemed as a serious pest due to its ability to rapidly aggregate, defoliate large trees, and spread infections to grain crops while eating them.

CBP said the snails were destroyed by steam sterilization under the supervision of CBP agriculture specialists.

“Judging from the plethora of Italian restaurants near the snail’s destination, they may have ended up on someone’s plate, but they were both a restricted organism and mis-manifested. U.S. laws need to be followed and my officers are there to vigilantly enforce them,” said Acting Area Port Director Michael R. Johnson.

CBP says on a typical day in Fiscal Year 2021, they have discovered 264 pests at U.S. ports and 2,548 materials for quarantine such as plants, meats, animal byproducts, and soil.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man steal six vehicles within one month, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after carjacking multiple cars and fleeing from officers, police say. From June 28 to July 25, police say Tre’Veon Culbreath managed to steal six vehicles—three Kia’s and three Hyundai’s. Police observed Culbreath in one of the Kia’s stopped in the road on July 6 and attempted […]
Man pushed out window, dragged to dumpster: Neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead Sunday after police responded to a shooting call at the Manor Park East Apartments in South Memphis. Family members identified him as Timothy Pinkins who was visiting a friend at the time of his death. Memphis police said the shooter fled the scene. One of the apartment […]
Woman jumps out moving car during police pursuit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she […]
